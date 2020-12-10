La revista Time eligió hoy jueves 10 de diciembre al presidente electo, Joe Biden, y a la futura vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, como las Personas del Año 2020.
De acuerdo al diario El Financiero, entre los nominados se encontraban el funcionario principal en enfermedades infecciosas de Estados Unidos, Anthony Fauci; los trabajadores de la salud; el actual mandatario Donald Trump; y el movimiento afroamericano contra la violencia policiaca.
A su vez, LeBron James, basquetbolista de los Lakers fue elegido Deportista del Año; mientras la banda coreana BTS fue reconocida como Artista del Año.
The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic.
The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic.

Person of the Year is not just about the year that was, but about where we're headed
