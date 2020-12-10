De acuerdo al diario El Financiero, entre los nominados se encontraban el funcionario principal en enfermedades infecciosas de Estados Unidos, Anthony Fauci; los trabajadores de la salud; el actual mandatario Donald Trump; y el movimiento afroamericano contra la violencia policiaca.

A su vez, LeBron James, basquetbolista de los Lakers fue elegido Deportista del Año; mientras la banda coreana BTS fue reconocida como Artista del Año.

The Biden-Harris ticket represents something historic.

