Internacional

Elige revista Time a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris como 'Personas del Año'

Entre los nominados se encontraban Donald Trump y Anthony Fauci

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAHUILA, jueves 10 de diciembre 2020, actualizada 10:30 pm

Elige revista Time a Joe Biden y Kamala Harris como Personas del Año
La revista Time eligió hoy jueves 10 de diciembre al presidente electo, Joe Biden, y a la futura vicepresidenta Kamala Harris, como las Personas del Año 2020. 

De acuerdo al diario El Financiero, entre los nominados se encontraban el funcionario principal en enfermedades infecciosas de Estados Unidos, Anthony Fauci; los trabajadores de la salud; el actual mandatario Donald Trump; y el movimiento afroamericano contra la violencia policiaca. 

A su vez, LeBron James, basquetbolista de los Lakers fue elegido Deportista del Año; mientras la banda coreana BTS fue reconocida como Artista del Año.

