Lanzan cohetes Katyusha contra embajada de EUA en Baghdad

Por lo menos dos cohetes Katyusha cayeron el martes en la llamada Zona Verde de Bagdad, donde están los más importantes ministerios y embajadas extranjeras, indicaron fuentes oficiales.

El ataque constituye el fin de una tregua informal anunciada en octubre por grupos islamistas apoyados por Irán.

Los frecuentes ataques contra la embajada estadounidense en Bagdad llevaron a Washington a amenazar con cerrar la misión diplomática, y provocaron una crisis diplomática antes de las elecciones norteamericanas de este mes.

Hasta el momento se reportan tres civiles heridos y una menor de edad sin vida.

