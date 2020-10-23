Así fue el festejo de Kim Kardashian por sus 40 años

El pasado miércoles, la estrella de reality y empresaria, Kim Kardashian, celebró en grande su cumpleaños 40 y decidió compartir con sus seguidores algunos de los momentos de su extravagante festejo donde se recrearon pasados cumpleaños de la celebridad estadounidense.
A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la protagonista de Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reveló imágenes de su fiesta en la que estuvieron presentes sus famosas hermanas y su polémico esposo Kanye West, luego de rumores de separación tras las controversiales declaraciones del rapero y su caótico comportamiento.
En las fotografías, se pueden ver a Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall y Kylie usando leotardos negros, mientras que en otra imagen aparecen las hermanas Kardashians sosteniendo carteles con las iniciales de Kim, mientras ella posa con un vestido amarillo repleto de brillos.
En otra de las instantáneas se puede ver a la madre de cuatro soplando su pastel decorado con una vela con el número 16.
Otra área de la fiesta estuvo adornada con la temática de Halloween con globos de calabaza.
Asimismo, se puede ver el momento en el que Kim es sorprendida con el obsequio de un antiguo auto, que fue el mismo que recibió cuando cumplió sus 16 años.
Alrededor del lugar donde se llevó a cabo el festejo, había pantallas donde se reprodujeron viejas películas casares.
"¡Todo lo que puedo decir es WOW! Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica que fue tan especial en mi corazón”, escribió Kim al comienzo del mensaje que compartió junto a las fotos de su celebración.
"Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial. Recrearon todos mis cumpleaños especiales a lo largo de mi vida viendo todos nuestros viejos videos caseros”, añadió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
All I can say is WOW! My mom and my sisters threw me the most epic surprise party that was so special in my heart. We showed it on E as a special so you guys got to see the behind the scenes of how it really went down. You know I’m a sentimental person and this party was the most special. They re-created all of my special birthdays throughout my life from looking at all of our old home videos. They re-created the party, The same balloons, the same cake, everything! My dad video taped and documented our whole lives so they showed each of the videos of my birthdays on a big screen behind the party. I entered into the room that started off at my first birthday party with the same ponies and the same cake, and my dad wishing me a happy 1st birthday. Then as I entered in the room I ended up at my second birthday then my fourth birthday leading up to my 10th birthday where my sisters did the same exact dance that they did for me when I turned 10. We then got to my 16th birthday party and my exact same car was there waiting for me with the same exact balloons with the same cake. After a while the curtains opened and the bottle service girls came out which happened to be my sisters and they re-created Tao night club, where I spent all of my 30s having my birthday parties. Each and every detail that went into this was so special and I am forever grateful to my family for taking the time to put this together to celebrate me turning 40. I can’t wait to share so many more birthday photos and videos with you guys soon and I thank each and everyone of you who reached out with birthday wishes ✨ Also shout of to @mindyweiss for putting this all together. You were there putting together all my birthday parties when I was a little girl so this definitely came full circle.
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1756811.asi-fue-el-festejo-de-kim-kardashian-por-sus-40-anos.html