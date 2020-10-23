Así fue el festejo de Kim Kardashian por sus 40 años

El pasado miércoles, la estrella de reality y empresaria, Kim Kardashian, celebró en grande su cumpleaños 40 y decidió compartir con sus seguidores algunos de los momentos de su extravagante festejo donde se recrearon pasados cumpleaños de la celebridad estadounidense.

A través de su cuenta de Instagram, la protagonista de Keeping Up with the Kardashians, reveló imágenes de su fiesta en la que estuvieron presentes sus famosas hermanas y su polémico esposo Kanye West, luego de rumores de separación tras las controversiales declaraciones del rapero y su caótico comportamiento.

En las fotografías, se pueden ver a Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall y Kylie usando leotardos negros, mientras que en otra imagen aparecen las hermanas Kardashians sosteniendo carteles con las iniciales de Kim, mientras ella posa con un vestido amarillo repleto de brillos.

En otra de las instantáneas se puede ver a la madre de cuatro soplando su pastel decorado con una vela con el número 16.

Otra área de la fiesta estuvo adornada con la temática de Halloween con globos de calabaza.

Asimismo, se puede ver el momento en el que Kim es sorprendida con el obsequio de un antiguo auto, que fue el mismo que recibió cuando cumplió sus 16 años.

Alrededor del lugar donde se llevó a cabo el festejo, había pantallas donde se reprodujeron viejas películas casares.

"¡Todo lo que puedo decir es WOW! Mi mamá y mis hermanas me dieron la fiesta sorpresa más épica que fue tan especial en mi corazón”, escribió Kim al comienzo del mensaje que compartió junto a las fotos de su celebración.

"Saben que soy una persona sentimental y esta fiesta fue la más especial. Recrearon todos mis cumpleaños especiales a lo largo de mi vida viendo todos nuestros viejos videos caseros”, añadió.