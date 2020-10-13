Gal Gadot desborda sensualidad en portada de Vanity Fair

La actriz israelí de 35 años impactó a internautas con su belleza al ser el nuevo rostro para la tapa de la edición de noviembre de la publicación.

La imagen fue dada a conocer a través de las redes sociales de la revista, donde se puede ver a la intérprete de la “Mujer Maravilla” en la orilla del mar mientras luce un vestido rojo empapado.

Asimismo, se reveló el detrás de cámaras de la sesión que protagonizó Gadot y que captó el lente del fotógrafo Dudi Hasson.

La también madre de dos niñas, agradeció a la publicación por fotografiarla en lo que llamó “uno de mis lugares favoritos en el mundo”.

Thank you for having me @VanityFair and shooting the cover in one of my favorite places in the world.

...

Photographed by: Dudi Hasson

Makeup by : @naorappel

Hair by: @sagidahary

Styled by: @noa_rennert pic.twitter.com/MdJg86Shvi