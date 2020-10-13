Gal Gadot desborda sensualidad en portada de Vanity Fair

Gal Gadot ha dado de qué hablar en los últimos días no sólo por su fichaje para la nueva película sobre Cleopatra, sino también por su reciente aparición en la portada de la revista Vanity Fair.
La actriz israelí de 35 años impactó a internautas con su belleza al ser el nuevo rostro para la tapa de la edición de noviembre de la publicación.
La imagen fue dada a conocer a través de las redes sociales de la revista, donde se puede ver a la intérprete de la “Mujer Maravilla” en la orilla del mar mientras luce un vestido rojo empapado.
Presenting our November cover star: Gal Gadot! Three years ago, she rocked the world as Wonder Woman. Now, she's back (at least for now) to save the world again in #WonderWoman1984. For her cover story, Gadot opens up to Nancy Jo Sales about feminism, raising two daughters, and the role of a lifetime. Tap the link in bio for the full story. Photograph by @DudiHasson1. Styled by Noa Rennert.
Asimismo, se reveló el detrás de cámaras de la sesión que protagonizó Gadot y que captó el lente del fotógrafo Dudi Hasson.
Gal Gadot says the opening scene of #WonderWoman1984, which features the child version of warrior princess Diana Prince, always makes her teary: "One of the biggest things that I believe is that you can only dream about becoming someone or something after you’ve seen it visually," she says. "I think it’s so important—and of course it’s ultra-important for me because I’m a mother of two girls—to show [girls] the potential of what they can be. And it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to be athletic or physically strong—that too—but that they can be bigger than life." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Story by Nancy Jo Sales Photographed by Dudi Hasson Styled by Noa Rennert
La también madre de dos niñas, agradeció a la publicación por fotografiarla en lo que llamó “uno de mis lugares favoritos en el mundo”.
Thank you for having me @VanityFair and shooting the cover in one of my favorite places in the world.— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) October 13, 2020
Photographed by: Dudi Hasson
Makeup by : @naorappel
Hair by: @sagidahary
Styled by: @noa_rennert pic.twitter.com/MdJg86Shvi
