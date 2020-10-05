Donald Trump anuncia que saldrá en las próximas horas del hospital

"Saldré del gran Centro Médico Walter Reed hoy a las 6:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) ¡Me siento realmente bien!", dijo Trump en un breve mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

"No le tengas miedo a la COVID. No dejes que domine tu vida", agregó el gobernante, que el jueves pasado fue diagnosticado con coronavirus, una enfermedad que ha matado ya a más de 200,000 estadounidenses.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!