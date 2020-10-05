 Donald Trump anuncia que saldrá en las próximas horas del hospital, El Siglo de Torreón
Internacional

Donald Trump anuncia que saldrá en las próximas horas del hospital

¡Me siento realmente bien!", dijo

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH., lunes 05 de octubre 2020, actualizada 2:08 pm

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció que saldrá este lunes del hospital militar en el que fue ingresado el viernes con COVID-19 y dijo que "no hay que temerle" a esa enfermedad.

"Saldré del gran Centro Médico Walter Reed hoy a las 6:30 p.m. (22:30 GMT) ¡Me siento realmente bien!", dijo Trump en un breve mensaje en su cuenta de Twitter.

"No le tengas miedo a la COVID. No dejes que domine tu vida", agregó el gobernante, que el jueves pasado fue diagnosticado con coronavirus, una enfermedad que ha matado ya a más de 200,000 estadounidenses.

  • Donald Trump
  • Coronavirus
