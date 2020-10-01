Disfruta de estas 31 películas spooky para ver en octubre

Octubre ha llegado y es momento de maratonear aquellas películas que tanto caracterizan esta época del año.

Por ello, aquí te dejamos un conteo de 31 películas para disfrutar durante todo el mes, desde films, animados, las más populares que no pueden faltar y clásicos que marcaron toda una corriente.

1.-The Nightmare Before Christmas

2.-La Leyenda de Sleepy Hollow

3.-Halloween

4.-Hocus Pocus

5.-The Witches

6.-Coraline

7.-Trick 'r Treat

8.-A Nightmare on Elm Street

9.- Sweeney Todd

10.-Scary Stories to tell in the dark

11.-The Shinning

12.-Suspiria

13.-Dead Silence

14.-The Horror Rocky Show

15.-Blair Witch

16.-Midsommar

17.-Hereditary

18.-Eraserhead

19.- Beetlejuice

20.-Pet Sematary

21.-The Dead Don’t Die

22.- Insidious

23.- Shaun of the dead

24.-Hot Fuzz

25.-The World’s End

26.-Evil Dead

27.-Donnie Darko

28.-Nosferatu

29.-El gabinete del doctor Caligari

30.-Bram Stoker's Dracula

31.- Frankenstein