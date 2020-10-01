Disfruta de estas 31 películas spooky para ver en octubre

Octubre ha llegado y es momento de maratonear aquellas películas que tanto caracterizan esta época del año.
Por ello, aquí te dejamos un conteo de 31 películas para disfrutar durante todo el mes, desde films, animados, las más populares que no pueden faltar y clásicos que marcaron toda una corriente.
1.-The Nightmare Before Christmas
2.-La Leyenda de Sleepy Hollow
3.-Halloween
4.-Hocus Pocus
5.-The Witches
6.-Coraline
7.-Trick 'r Treat
8.-A Nightmare on Elm Street
9.- Sweeney Todd
10.-Scary Stories to tell in the dark
11.-The Shinning
12.-Suspiria
13.-Dead Silence
14.-The Horror Rocky Show
15.-Blair Witch
16.-Midsommar
17.-Hereditary
18.-Eraserhead
19.- Beetlejuice
20.-Pet Sematary
21.-The Dead Don’t Die
22.- Insidious
23.- Shaun of the dead
24.-Hot Fuzz
25.-The World’s End
26.-Evil Dead
27.-Donnie Darko
28.-Nosferatu
29.-El gabinete del doctor Caligari
30.-Bram Stoker's Dracula
31.- Frankenstein
