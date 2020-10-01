Iron Maiden anuncia que lanzará álbum grabado en México

Iron Maiden ha anunciado la publicación el próximo 20 de noviembre de un nuevo álbum en directo, Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast, Live In Mexico City, un disco doble que fue grabado en la capital mexicana en 2019 fruto de tres noches de concierto.
Serán, ha avanzado su discográfica, más de 100 minutos de clásicos de la banda fruto de la gira "Legacy Of The Beast" que emprendieron en 2018 y culminará el próximo verano en Europa, tras el parón provocado por la pandemia de COVID-19.
"Teníamos muchas ganas de llevar este espectáculo a aún más países y aunque hemos sido capaces de reprogramar la mayoría de nuestros conciertos de Europa para 2021, pensamos en escuchar las grabaciones que teníamos de la gira hasta ahora para ver si podíamos crear un recuerdo de álbum en directo definitivo que todos pudieran disfrutar", ha explicado el bajista Steve Harris, en declaraciones recogidas en la nota de prensa.
El álbum estará disponible en doble CD, edición "Deluxe" doble CD formato libro y en triple vinilo.
Nights Of The Dead - Legacy Of The Beast, Live In Mexico City tomará el relevo a una larga tradición de discos en directo en el seno de la banda, más de una decena, que arrancaron con Live After Death (1985) y llegaban hasta ahora a The Book Of Souls: Live Chapter (2017).
