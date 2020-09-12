Paul Walker cumpliría 47 años y su hija lo recuerda con inédita foto

La hija de Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su papá este día en el que el fallecido actor cumpliría 47 años y lo hizo a través de una conmovedora imagen.
La joven de 21 años utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para compartir una foto inédita en la que aparece el protagonista de Rápido y Furioso junto a Meadow cuando apenas era una bebé.
“El momento en que me di cuenta que somos gemelos. Feliz cumpleaños al alma más bella”, escribió la joven al pie de la fotografía.
Internautas no tardaron en reaccionar a la emotiva instantánea que ha generado miles de “Me gusta” y comentarios positivos.
"El alma más pura", "Feliz cumpleaños. Paul Walker siempre en nuestro corazón", "Feliz cumpleaños a tu hermoso ángel" y "Él vivirá por siempre en tu corazón", son algunas de las reacciones que se pueden leer junto a la instantánea.
Esta no es la primera vez que Meadow comparte imágenes junto con su papá, pues en cada oportunidad que tiene, la joven publica algunos de instantes inéditos que el artista vivió en el entorno familiar.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
In honor of my dad's birthday today, we're challenging you to DO GOOD! Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel @meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Reflecting on my father, I found myself reflecting on his passions. His passion for the ocean, his passion for rescuing animals, his passion for helping people and his passion for spontaneous goodwill. I wanted to start this foundation because I want to share that piece of him with the world. I want to share that part of him with others. I am tremendously proud to be launching The #PaulWalkerFoundation (@paulwalkerfdn) on his birthday. I can't think of a better way to celebrate my father. #DoGood
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Feeling so honored to combine two of my dad’s legacies into one incredible experience. Today marks your LAST chance to support The Paul Walker Foundation for a chance to go to the set of #F8, hang out with the cast, AND check out some of the most incredible cars in the world. Enter through the link in my bio or visit omaze.com/fast for your last chance to win! Don’t miss out, it’s going to be a great time.
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1741118.paul-walker-cumpliria-47-anos-y-su-hija-lo-recuerda-con-inedita-foto.html