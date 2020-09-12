 Paul Walker cumpliría 47 años y su hija lo recuerda con inédita foto, El Siglo de Torreón
Paul Walker cumpliría 47 años y su hija lo recuerda con inédita foto

Meadow dedicó tiernas palabras a su padre en redes sociales

LUISA CASTRUITA/ EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , sábado 12 de septiembre 2020, actualizada 12:51 pm

Paul Walker cumpliría 47 años y su hija lo recuerda con inédita foto
La hija de Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su papá este día en el que el fallecido actor cumpliría 47 años y lo hizo a través de una conmovedora imagen.

La joven de 21 años utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para compartir una foto inédita en la que aparece el protagonista de Rápido y Furioso junto a Meadow cuando apenas era una bebé.

“El momento en que me di cuenta que somos gemelos. Feliz cumpleaños al alma más bella”, escribió la joven al pie de la fotografía.

Internautas no tardaron en reaccionar a la emotiva instantánea que ha generado miles de “Me gusta” y comentarios positivos.

"El alma más pura", "Feliz cumpleaños. Paul Walker siempre en nuestro corazón", "Feliz cumpleaños a tu hermoso ángel" y "Él vivirá por siempre en tu corazón", son algunas de las reacciones que se pueden leer junto a la instantánea.

Esta no es la primera vez que Meadow comparte imágenes junto con su papá, pues en cada oportunidad que tiene, la joven publica algunos de instantes inéditos que el artista vivió en el entorno familiar.

this kind of sunshine is hard to find, my best friend forever

ultimate apocalypse buddy

La hija de Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su papá este día en el que el fallecido actor cumpliría 47 años y lo hizo a través de una conmovedora imagen. (ESPECIAL)

La hija de Paul Walker, Meadow, recordó a su papá este día en el que el fallecido actor cumpliría 47 años y lo hizo a través de una conmovedora imagen. (ESPECIAL)

    AstraZeneca anunció este martes que voluntariamente suspende los ensayos -que están en fase tres, la última antes de ser avalada- debido a que uno de los voluntarios, en Reino Unido, desarrolló una enfermedad
