Me es difícil entender el feminicidio y el odio hacia las mujeres: Salma Hayek

La actriz apoya la unión femenina con el reto 'Challenge accepted'

EL UNIVERSAL
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, viernes 31 de julio 2020, actualizada 9:05 am

Con un duro mensaje en contra del feminicidio, la actriz Salma Hayek subió a su cuenta de Instagram una imagen en blanco y negro donde confirma su apoyo al reto "Challenge accepted".

"Me es muy difícil entender el feminicidio y el odio hacia las mujeres. He descubierto que la exploración de mi energía femenina y la unión de las mujeres han fortalecido mi alma. Creo que el respeto a las mujeres y el rendimiento ante el misterio de nuestro poder, fortalecerá al mundo. Apoyo a las mujeres de Turquía que empezaron este movimiento".

Con este mensaje, la actriz veracruzana se une a personalidades como Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot, Lilly Collins, Manon Mathews, Michelle Pfeiffer y hasta la esposa del Presidente de México, Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller.

La publicación de la actriz pronto se volvió viral en horas.

I have never understood femicide or the hatred towards women. I have discovered that the exploration of my feminine energy and the coming together of women has strengthened my soul. I believe that the respect for women, and the surrender to the mystery of our power can strengthen the world. I’m so grateful to all of you who have been part of this unity. I support the women in Turkey that started this movement against femicide and I am grateful for you for inspiring this unity. Thank you @sofisia7 I accept your challenge #kadınaşiddetehayır #istanbulsözleşmesiyaşatır Me es muy difícil entender el femicidio y el odio hacia las mujeres. He descubierto qué la exploración de mi energía femenina y la unión de las mujeres han fortalecido mi alma. Creo que el respeto al las mujeres y el rendimiento ante el misterio de nuestro poder, fortalecerá al mundo. Apollo a las mujeres de Turquía que empezaron este movimiento y estoy muy agradecida a todas ustedes que han sido parte de esta unión. Gracias

