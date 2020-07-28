¿Quiénes son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020?

A continuación una lista parcial de los nominados a la próxima edición de los premios Emmy, según anunció el martes la Academia de las Artes y Ciencias Televisivas.
Mejor serie de comedia
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Anthony Anderson, (black-ish)
Don Cheadle, (Black Monday)
Ted Danson, (The Good Place)
Michael Douglas, (The Kominsky Method)
Eugene Levy, (Schitt’s Creek)
Ramy Youssef, (Ramy)
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Christina Applegate, (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Linda Cardellini, (Dead to Me)
Catherine O’Hara, (Schitt’s Creek)
Issa Rae, (Insecure)
Tracee Ellis Ross, (black-ish)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Yvonne Orji, (Insecure)
Alex Borstein, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Betty Gilpin, (GLOW)
Marin Hinkle, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kate McKinnon, (Saturday Night Live)
Cecily Strong, (Saturday Night Live)
D’Arcy Carden, (The Good Place)
Annie Murphy, (Schitt’s Creek)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia:
Mahershala Ali, (Ramy)
Alan Arkin, (The Kominsky Method)
Sterling K. Brown, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Daniel Levy, (Schitt’s Creek)
Tony Shalhoub, (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kenan Thompson, (Saturday Night Live)
William Jackson, (The Good Place)
Andre Braugher, (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)
Mejor serie de drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Handmaid’s Tale
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
Jason Bateman, (Ozark)
Sterling K. Brown, (This is Us)
Billy Porter, (Pose)
Jeremy Strong, (Succession)
Brian Cox, (Succession)
Steve Carell, (The Morning Show)
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
Jennifer Aniston, (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman, (The Crown)
Jodie Comer, (Killing Eve)
Laura Linney, (Ozark)
Sandra Oh, (Killing Eve)
Zendaya, (Euphoria)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
Kieran Culkin, (Succession)
Billy Crudup, (The Morning Show)
Giancarlo Esposito, (Better Call Saul)
Bradley Whitford, (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mark Duplass, (The Morning Show)
Nicholas Braun, (Succession)
Matthew Macfadyen, (Succession)
Jeffery Wright, (Westworld)
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama:
Helena Bonham Carter, (The Crown)
Laura Dern, (Big Little Lies)
Julia Garner, (Ozark)
Thandie Newton, (Westworld)
Fiona Shaw, (Killing Eve)
Sarah Snook, (Succession)
Meryl Streep, (Big Little Lies)
Samira Wiley, (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Mejor serie limitada
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
