Kourtney Kardashian informa a sus hijos sobre 'el privilegio blanco'

La empresaria y celebridad de televisión estadounidense Kourtney Kardashian ha decidido compartir en sus redes sociales cómo es que educa sus hijos para que no sean víctimas de racismo, además de invitar a otras madres que hagan lo mismo y hagan sentir a sus hijos seguros al hablar de cualquier tema.
La mayor de las Kardashian, compartió en su cuenta de Intagram, la forma en que aborda el tema del privilegio blanco con sus hijos, ya que busca proteger a sus tres hijos: “Como madre, mi instinto natural es proteger a mis hijos de cualquier asunto que les haga sentir inseguros o tristes”.
La empresaria de 41 años, resaltó que le racismo no es un problema actual, ya que este ha sido un tema que ha formado parte del pasado y el presente, es por eso que ha tomado la decisión de hablarles a sus hijos Manson, Penelope y Reign, sobre este, aunque pueda resultar un tema incómodo para muchos.
“Tengo que asegurarme de que entiendan qué significa el privilegio blanco. También dedicar tiempo a enseñarles y a debatir la historia de la población negra más allá del mes que se le dedica cada año en los colegios”. dijo.
La celebridad de televisión concluyó su publicación invitando a otras madres a que hablen con sus hijos sobre estos temas para que los hagan sentir seguros, además enfatizó que desea continuar aprendiendo para ser una mejor persona:
“Siento que siempre he estado en el lado correcto de todo esto, pero todavía tengo mucho que aprender y también quiero educarme más a mí misma para ser mejor madre, para ser mejor tía para mis sobrinos y sobrinas, y también para ser mejor amiga y mejor persona”.
As a mother, there is a natural instinct to protect my children from anything that might make them feel sad or unsafe. The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable. I have to make sure they understand what it means to have white privilege and to take the time to learn and discuss Black History, beyond just one short month out of the year. I encourage other mothers to join me in using this as a learning lesson for our children, to allow our children to feel comfortable enough to come talk to us about anything. Allow conversation without judgement, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all. My children sometimes ask questions that I may not know the answers to, so we explore them together. I’ve felt like I’ve always been on the right side of this, but I have a lot to learn and want to educate myself even more, so that I can be a better mother, a better auntie to my nieces and nephews, a better friend, and a better person. For the rest of my note on Things I Teach My Children, go to poosh.com
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1709526.kourtney-kardashian-informa-a-sus-hijos-sobre-el-privilegio-blanco.html