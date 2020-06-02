02 de junio de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Espectáculos

Adele se manifiesta contra el racismo tras muerte de George Floyd

'Me solidarizo con la lucha por la libertad'

NOTIMEX
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, martes 02 de junio 2020, actualizada 11:54 am

Adele se manifiesta contra el racismo tras muerte de George Floyd
Enlace copiado

La cantante británica Adele se unió a las grandes figuras de la industria del entretenimiento que levantaron la voz con el propósito de erradicar el racismo y protestar a su manera, ante el asesinato del joven estadounidense George Floyd.

“El asesinato de George Floyd ha enviado ondas choque en todo el mundo, hay muchos otros que no lo han hecho. Las protestas y marchas están sucediendo en todo el mundo simultáneamente y solo están ganando impulso. ¡Así que enojarse con rectitud pero estar concentrado! ¡Sigue escuchando, sigue preguntando y sigue aprendiendo!”, expresó.

“Es importante que no nos desanimemos, ni manipulemos en este momento. Se trata de racismo sistemático, se trata de violencia policial y se trata de desigualdad. ¡Y esto no se trata solo de Estados Unidos! El racismo está vivo y bien en todas partes. De todo corazón me solidarizo con la lucha por la libertad, la liberación y la justicia”, añadió la intérprete de Rolling in the Deep en una historia de su cuenta de Instagram.

La publicación fue aplaudida entre comentarios por sus seguidores; casi logró llegar al millón de reacciones y sus fanáticos no tardaron en comentar en apoyo a la cantante inglesa.

“Maravilloso discurso de una gran mujer”, “Justicia para Floyd”, “Todas las vidas importan”, “Mis respetos y condolencias a los familiares de Floyd”, “Pidamos justicia, somos personas que merecemos respeto”, escribieron algunos internautas

Adele se unió a las grandes figuras de la industria del entretenimiento que levantaron la voz con el propósito de erradicar el racismo y protestar a su manera. (ESPECIAL)

Adele se unió a las grandes figuras de la industria del entretenimiento que levantaron la voz con el propósito de erradicar el racismo y protestar a su manera. (ESPECIAL)
TAGS
Temas del día
  • Héctor Suárez
  • George Floyd
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Espectáculos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    TecNM desmiente supuesto hackeo por parte de Anonymous
    TecNM desmiente supuesto hackeo por parte de Anonymous
    Karol G compara la situación del racismo con su perro... es blanco y negro

    Karol G compara la situación del racismo con su perro... es blanco y negro
    \'Los obreros movemos a México\'; se vuelve viral en protesta contra AMLO

    'Los obreros movemos a México'; se vuelve viral en protesta contra AMLO
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    TecNM desmiente supuesto hackeo por parte de Anonymous-

    Karol G compara la situación del racismo con su perro... es blanco y negro-

    'Los obreros movemos a México'; se vuelve viral en protesta contra AMLO-
    La innovación y la creatividad son algo que caracteriza a los usuarios de redes sociales. Y curiosamente WhatsApp es una de las aplicaciones que más trucos tiene. (ESPECIAL)
    ¿Cómo puedes agregar música a los estados de WhatsApp?

    lunes 1

    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio.
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más