Adele se manifiesta contra el racismo tras muerte de George Floyd

La cantante británica Adele se unió a las grandes figuras de la industria del entretenimiento que levantaron la voz con el propósito de erradicar el racismo y protestar a su manera, ante el asesinato del joven estadounidense George Floyd.

“El asesinato de George Floyd ha enviado ondas choque en todo el mundo, hay muchos otros que no lo han hecho. Las protestas y marchas están sucediendo en todo el mundo simultáneamente y solo están ganando impulso. ¡Así que enojarse con rectitud pero estar concentrado! ¡Sigue escuchando, sigue preguntando y sigue aprendiendo!”, expresó.

“Es importante que no nos desanimemos, ni manipulemos en este momento. Se trata de racismo sistemático, se trata de violencia policial y se trata de desigualdad. ¡Y esto no se trata solo de Estados Unidos! El racismo está vivo y bien en todas partes. De todo corazón me solidarizo con la lucha por la libertad, la liberación y la justicia”, añadió la intérprete de Rolling in the Deep en una historia de su cuenta de Instagram.

La publicación fue aplaudida entre comentarios por sus seguidores; casi logró llegar al millón de reacciones y sus fanáticos no tardaron en comentar en apoyo a la cantante inglesa.

“Maravilloso discurso de una gran mujer”, “Justicia para Floyd”, “Todas las vidas importan”, “Mis respetos y condolencias a los familiares de Floyd”, “Pidamos justicia, somos personas que merecemos respeto”, escribieron algunos internautas