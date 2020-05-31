VIDEO: Tráiler embiste a multitud que protestaba en Minneapolis

Las protestas de hoy en Minneapolis (Minnesota) fueron interrumpidas cuando un conductor de un tráiler embistió a la multitud que se había congregado en la carretera.

Según el portal de noticias Axios, el incidente ocurrió antes de las 18:00 horas de la tarde (tiempo local) de este domingo 31 de mayo.

De acuerdo al medio local Twin Cities, ningún manifestante resultó lesionado, mientras los motivos del chofer permanecen desconocidos, según autoridades.

El conductor fue atrapado por la multitud y luego detenido por la policía, tras ser atendido en un hospital fue liberado liberado bajo custodia.

El comisionado John Harrington, dijo que había entre cinco mil y seis mil personas en el puente en ese momento.

Autoridades habían anunciado que cerrarían las vías más grandes a partir de las 17:00 horas, incluyendo la autopista por la que transitaban los manifestantes.

A tanker truck barreled through thousands of peaceful protesters in Minneapolis as the crowd rushed out of the way. The driver was arrested and officials said no one was hit, though some protesters told local media that they had seen people with injuries.https://t.co/FohD5ehXFA pic.twitter.com/E6hssu9yaQ — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 1, 2020

Today I witnessed pure evil. Thousands and thousands of protestors were PEACEFULLY marching the streets to demand #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd and a gas truck came barreling through the crowd. Pray to whoever you pray to for us all. #BlackLivesMatterMinneapolis #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/M4mjHROxD0 — Zachary Donald (@ZachDPfeil) May 31, 2020

While protestors were taking a knee on I-35 a semi truck driver ran into protestors. The police have arrived macing protestors instead of going after the truck driver. pic.twitter.com/BmqFseSmUJ — Shade Pratt (@ShadePratt22) May 31, 2020