Internacional

VIDEO: Tráiler embiste a multitud que protestaba en Minneapolis

El conductor fue atrapado por los manifestantes y luego detenido por la policía

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAHUILA, domingo 31 de mayo 2020, actualizada 9:31 pm

VIDEO: Tráiler embiste a multitud que protestaba en Minneapolis
Las protestas de hoy en Minneapolis (Minnesota) fueron interrumpidas cuando un conductor de un tráiler embistió a la multitud que se había congregado en la carretera.

Según el portal de noticias Axios, el incidente ocurrió antes de las 18:00 horas de la tarde (tiempo local) de este domingo 31 de mayo.

De acuerdo al medio local Twin Cities, ningún manifestante resultó lesionado, mientras los motivos del chofer permanecen desconocidos, según autoridades.

El conductor fue atrapado por la multitud y luego detenido por la policía, tras ser atendido en un hospital fue liberado liberado bajo custodia.

El comisionado John Harrington, dijo que había entre cinco mil y seis mil personas en el puente en ese momento.

Autoridades habían anunciado que cerrarían las vías más grandes a partir de las 17:00 horas, incluyendo la autopista por la que transitaban los manifestantes.

Las protestas de hoy en Minneapolis (Minnesota) fueron interrumpidas cuando un conductor de un tráiler embistió a la multitud que se había congregado en la carretera. (ESPECIAL)

