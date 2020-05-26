26 de mayo de 2020. notifications
Internacional

Twitter etiqueta por primera vez dos publicaciones de Trump como 'denuncias sin fundamento'

Las denuncias fueron en contra de los votos por correo

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH, martes 26 de mayo 2020, actualizada 6:40 pm

Twitter etiqueta por primera vez dos publicaciones de Trump como denuncias sin fundamento
Por primera vez, Twitter decidió etiquetar dos publicaciones del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, incluyendo la leyenda de”verificar los datos’ ya que el mandatario afirmó que el voto por correo es “fraudulento”.

“Esos tuits contienen informaciones potencialmente engañosas sobre el proceso de votación y fueron etiquetadas para suministrar contexto adicional sobre el voto por correo”, indicó un portavoz de dicha red social.

El mandatario ha causado polémica en Twitter por sus publicaciones. (ARCHIVO)

