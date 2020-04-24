Brent Underwood es un estadounidense que abandonó su casa de la ciudad de Austin, Texas, y se fue a vivir a Cerro Gordo, un antiguo pueblo minero que compró junto con un amigo en julio de 2013.
Según explica el propio Brent en un video publicado en su canal de YouTube, él y su amigo invirtieron todos sus ahorros para convertirse en los dueños de este pueblo que llevaba abandonado más de cien años, ubicado en las montañas Inyo, en California.
El empresario de 32 años quería convertir el pueblo en un destino turístico. Actualmente se puede visitar y hay excursiones guiadas con previa cita.
"Hasta ahora ha sido una experiencia salvaje ser dueño de un 'pueblo fantasma' y nos estamos divirtiendo mucho averiguando qué hacer con él", dice Underwood.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
The Assay Office at Cerro Gordo (seen above) was responsible for determining the quality of the ore pulled out of the mountain. . . A reported $500 million of minerals were blasted out of the mountain, but any miner worth his axe knows you never report the full value. Why attract extra interest from the Government or bandits? Some say there is still another $500 million sitting below the town today. . . Behind the Assay Office is the tramway structure at the Union Mine. Used to move the ore from the hoist house and start getting it down the mountain. . . Just to the right of the office is what is left of Lola’s Palace of Pleasure, where the miners... well you get the idea. Lola Travis owned a few of the brothels in town and was known to put a few miners in the ground in her day too.
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1696941.se-refugia-del-coronavirus-en-un-pueblo-fantasma.html