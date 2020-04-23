The Beatles transmitirá cinta animada Yellow Submarine por Internet

El canal oficial de The Beatles en la plataforma YouTube ha invitado a todo el mundo a participar en un karaoke global con los temas de la película animada Yellow Submarine, que emitirá el sábado a las 16.00 GMT.
La cinta, que en 2018 regresó a los cines para conmemorar el 50 aniversario de su estreno, incluye algunas de las canciones más conocidas de la banda, como Eleanor Rigby", When I'm Sixty Four, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds y All You Need Is Love.
La versión que se emitirá el sábado mostrará las letras de los temas bajo la imagen para animar a que los espectadores canten junto con el cuarteto de Liverpool.
La página oficial del grupo alienta a los fans a que se disfracen para la ocasión y compartan en las redes sociales fotografías y vídeos cantando los temas de The Beatles.
"Escápate con nosotros a un lugar donde, durante un corto rato, nada es real", afirman los organizadores, que distribuirán a través de sus canales oficiales el material que envíen los espectadores.
All aboard for the Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long YouTube Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, join us on The Beatles Youtube Channel at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST for The Beatles’ celebration of love, music, and surfacing from strange seas into a beautiful world free of the Blue Meanies! Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Have some fun! Dress up as your favourite character from the film or in your Beatles finest. You can set a reminder on the Youtube Watch Page here: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive (link also in bio) Share your photos and videos with us of you singing along at home and tag them #YellowSubLive. Following the film, we’ll be sharing your images and videos on Instagram Stories in our Yellow Submarine Sing-A-Long AfterParty. #YellowSubLive #StayHome and Sing-A-Long #WithMe
