The Beatles transmitirá cinta animada Yellow Submarine por Internet

El canal oficial de The Beatles en la plataforma YouTube ha invitado a todo el mundo a participar en un karaoke global con los temas de la película animada Yellow Submarine, que emitirá el sábado a las 16.00 GMT.

La cinta, que en 2018 regresó a los cines para conmemorar el 50 aniversario de su estreno, incluye algunas de las canciones más conocidas de la banda, como Eleanor Rigby", When I'm Sixty Four, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds y All You Need Is Love.

La versión que se emitirá el sábado mostrará las letras de los temas bajo la imagen para animar a que los espectadores canten junto con el cuarteto de Liverpool.

La página oficial del grupo alienta a los fans a que se disfracen para la ocasión y compartan en las redes sociales fotografías y vídeos cantando los temas de The Beatles.

"Escápate con nosotros a un lugar donde, durante un corto rato, nada es real", afirman los organizadores, que distribuirán a través de sus canales oficiales el material que envíen los espectadores.