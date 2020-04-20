20 de abril de 2020. notifications
Internacional

Anuncia Trump que suspenderá temporalmente la migración a EUA

El mensaje fue compartido en su cuenta personal de Twitter

EFE
WASHINGTON, EUA, lunes 20 de abril 2020, actualizada 9:48 pm

El presidente de EE.UU., Donald Trump, anunció este lunes a través de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, aunque no ofreció detalles sobre su decisión.

"A la luz del ataque del enemigo invisible, así como la necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros GRANDES ciudadanos estadounidenses, ¡firmaré una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a los Estados Unidos!", afirmó Trump.

El presidente republicano de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, anunció en su cuenta personal de Twitter que suspenderá temporalmente la inmigración al país. (EFE)

