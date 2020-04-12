Sturgill Simpson da positivo al COVID-19

El cantante estadounidense Sturgill Simpson, acudió en marzo a una sala de emergencias tras presentar dolor en el pecho, fiebre y niveles de presión arterial previos a un accidente cerebrovascular.

Por medio de sus redes sociales, el intérprete de Living the Dream publicó una fotografía en una cama de hospital utilizando un cubrebocas. "Estuve una hora escuchando a un doctor negándose a hacerme la prueba porque no cumplía con los criterios y me dijo por qué era imposible que hubiera contraído el virus", relató.

El 6 de abril, él y su esposa fueron a un centro de pruebas de manejo en Alabama y recibieron sus resultados cuatro días después, en donde su esposa -que lo acompañó en el A Good Look’n Tour- resultó negativa.

El músico criticó la información de la Casa Blanca, pues considera que está basada en especulaciones. Simpson sabe que, aunque tuvo sus síntomas hace un mes, es una persona contagiosa por lo que esta haciendo su cuarentena hasta el 19 de abril.

"Al menos nuestro grupo de trabajo designado por el gobierno, encabezado por un hombre que no cree en la ciencia, está en contra de las pruebas masivas y sabemos que tenemos un segundo grupo de trabajo en proceso para 'abrir Estados Unidos de nuevo para los negocios'", escribió quien hace unos días lamentó la muerte de John Prine por complicaciones relacionadas con COVID-19.