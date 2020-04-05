Justin Timberlake recuerda al cantante Bill Withers

Tras el fallecimiento del músico y cantautor de soul Bill Withers a los 81 años de edad, el cantante estadounidense Justin Timberlake le dedicó un emotivo mensaje, en el que lo reconoce como uno de sus más grandes ídolos y de quien recibió grandes enseñanzas sobre la música.

Por medio de sus redes sociales, el exintegrante de la agrupación NSYNC expresó: “Siempre serás uno de mis más grandes ídolos. Me enseñaste mucho sobre cómo mantenerme sencillo y real. Sentí un vínculo contigo, incluso antes de conocernos. Tus palabras y melodías... Los acordes que los acompañaron, alcanzaron mi alma y me hablaron tan profundamente”.

Asimismo, el intérprete de temas como Mirrors y Say Something, reconoció que Bill Withers fue una persona única y cálida, a quien admiró de la misma manera en la que lo hizo con su padre: “Y él era mi ser humano favorito en el mundo. Siempre has sido uno de los mejores y siempre lo serás”.

Timberlake acompañó su mensaje con una serie de fotografías al lado de Withers quien, de acuerdo con un comunicado compartido por su esposa Marcia Johnson y sus hijos Tod y Kori, falleció por complicaciones cardíacas a los 81 años en Los Ángeles.

“Extrañaré tus bromas y nunca olvidaré tus consejos de música… ¿Cómo te hace sentir eso? Esa es la única pregunta que tienes que responder. Descanse en paz Mr. Withers. Único en su clase”, puntualizó Justin en su publicación, donde invitó a que la gente visualizara las fotografías para ver lo bromas que el músico llegaba a realizar.