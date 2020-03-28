Elenco de Victorious hacen reunión virtual por 10 años de la serie

La popular serie Victorious, cumple 10 años desde su estreno en Nickelodeon, donde se convirtió en unas de las favoritas por el público gracias a lo cómico de sus protagonistas, quienes decidieron sorprender a sus fans con una reunión vía Internet, en celebración al décimo aniversario del show.

A través de redes sociales, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange y el productor Dan Schneider, compartieron con sus seguidores algunas imágenes del encuentro.

Inmediatamente, las reacciones no se hicieron esperar, pues millones de usuarios manifestaron su emoción al ver de nueva cuenta a las estrellas del programa.

"No me lo puedo creer", "OMG recuerdos!!", "Esto me hace inmensamente feliz", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibieron.

“10 años de Victorious. De hecho, es un poco loco escribir eso, porque en muchos sentidos parece que fue ayer. Nunca olvidaré cómo lloré en nuestra primera lectura en la mesa. ¡Lloré porque estaba tan jodidamente feliz! Este programa cambió mi vida”, escribió Victoria Justice sobre el show de Nickelodeon, ganador de dos Kids Choice Awards.

“Solo quiero decir lo agradecida que siempre estaré por estar en este programa y por esos años de mi vida. No podría haber pasado mi adolescencia con un mejor grupo de seres humanos, más divertido y talentoso (...) Incluso extraño despertarme con almohadas manchadas de tinte rojo”, bromeó Ariana Grande.

“Todos crecimos juntos en ese programa. Nos reímos tanto como trabajamos. Éramos una familia hace 10 años y todavía lo somos ahora. (...) Gracias a todos los fanáticos, antiguos y nuevos, por abrazar nuestro pequeño show y por seguir manteniéndolo vivo tantos años después”, expresó Elizabeth Gillies.

“La última vez que estuvimos todos juntos, los extraño chicos, extraño a Victorious (...) Gracias a todos los que nos vieron y nos apoyaron en ese momento y ahora. Mejores fanáticos del juego”, dijo Daniella Monet.

Victorious es una de las series de Nickelodeon más exitosas. Desde su primera emisión en 2010, sus protagonistas se convirtieron en verdaderos referentes para los más jóvenes, quienes quedaron decepcionados tras su cancelación en 2013.