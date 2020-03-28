Elenco de Victorious hacen reunión virtual por 10 años de la serie

La popular serie Victorious, cumple 10 años desde su estreno en Nickelodeon, donde se convirtió en unas de las favoritas por el público gracias a lo cómico de sus protagonistas, quienes decidieron sorprender a sus fans con una reunión vía Internet, en celebración al décimo aniversario del show.
A través de redes sociales, Victoria Justice, Ariana Grande, Daniella Monet, Elizabeth Gillies, Leon Thomas III, Avan Jogia, Matt Bennett, Eric Lange y el productor Dan Schneider, compartieron con sus seguidores algunas imágenes del encuentro.
Inmediatamente, las reacciones no se hicieron esperar, pues millones de usuarios manifestaron su emoción al ver de nueva cuenta a las estrellas del programa.
"No me lo puedo creer", "OMG recuerdos!!", "Esto me hace inmensamente feliz", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibieron.
“10 años de Victorious. De hecho, es un poco loco escribir eso, porque en muchos sentidos parece que fue ayer. Nunca olvidaré cómo lloré en nuestra primera lectura en la mesa. ¡Lloré porque estaba tan jodidamente feliz! Este programa cambió mi vida”, escribió Victoria Justice sobre el show de Nickelodeon, ganador de dos Kids Choice Awards.
10 years of Victorious!!! It’s actually a little crazy typing that, because in a lot of ways it feels like it was just yesterday. I’ll never forget how I cried at our very first table read. I cried because I was sooo frickin’ happy!!! This show changed my life & I’m so grateful I got to share it with this amazing, insanely talented group of people. We share memories together that I look back fondly on to this day & will always cherish. Thank you so much to all the fans who continue to love and support our show. Makes me real happy to see that it’s still enjoyed by so many of you. Thank you @danwarp for creating this magic. I love you guys!!! #grateful
“Solo quiero decir lo agradecida que siempre estaré por estar en este programa y por esos años de mi vida. No podría haber pasado mi adolescencia con un mejor grupo de seres humanos, más divertido y talentoso (...) Incluso extraño despertarme con almohadas manchadas de tinte rojo”, bromeó Ariana Grande.
ten years of victoriousdaniella’s post got me all in my feels now so i’m sorry for the mushiness but.... jus want to say how grateful i will always be for being on this show and for those years of my life. i couldn’t have spent my teenage years with a better, more funny, talented group of human beings. i really loved playing cat valentine (even though sometimes people think i actually still speak and act like that and her essence will lovingly haunt me til i die) .... i miss getting in trouble w my friends the school room and trying not to laugh when we weren’t supposed to on set. i even miss waking up with red hair dye stained pillows. thank u @danwarp and to my cast mates for some of the most special years of my life and for bringing all of us into each other’s lives. happy anniversary!
“Todos crecimos juntos en ese programa. Nos reímos tanto como trabajamos. Éramos una familia hace 10 años y todavía lo somos ahora. (...) Gracias a todos los fanáticos, antiguos y nuevos, por abrazar nuestro pequeño show y por seguir manteniéndolo vivo tantos años después”, expresó Elizabeth Gillies.
10 years. Couldn’t write down half the memories if I tried. I love these guys so much. The years we spent at Nick on Sunset filming Victorious held some of the most wonderful and precious moments I’ll ever have in my life. We were kids. We all grew up together on that show. We laughed as hard as we worked. We were a family 10 years ago and we still are now. (No, really, I’m serious- we were texting each other for over 2 hours last night) Thank you to all the fans, old and new, for embracing our weird little show and for continuing to keep it alive so many years later. Thank you @danwarp for creating these characters that would end up shaping us for a lifetime and for bringing the wild world of Hollywood Arts to life. Those vibrant sets in the middle of Hollywood were our office for 4 years. Dream job. Anyway- I love Victorious, I love my Victorious family & I love you guys. VICTORIOUS!!(you’re all old enough to drink now, right?)
“La última vez que estuvimos todos juntos, los extraño chicos, extraño a Victorious (...) Gracias a todos los que nos vieron y nos apoyaron en ese momento y ahora. Mejores fanáticos del juego”, dijo Daniella Monet.
the last time we were all togethermiss you guys, i miss Victorious, nick on sunset, i miss laughing all the time, getting nervous before run throughs, our cute little dressing rooms, spending way too long in hair and make up, my crazy Trina shoes and tiny shorts w big shirts because my boobs were too big for a kids show, i even miss being freezing during crazy long night shoots, i miss the choreography because i was convinced i was a dancer (I’m not), i don’t totally miss recording songs because i can’t sing, but i miss hearing you guys sing ALL DAY. i miss the concerts we did together, especially that one in Florida and London, i actually think that’s all we did, i miss the trip to mall of America, and just all the the different places we traveled to together... aw and i miss trying to make Liz feel better about flying and taking elevators, i miss prank calling ea other from different hotel rooms... most of all, miss seeing you guys every day. cheers to our 10 year anniversary. what a show, what a cast love you guys. thank you to every single one of you who watched and supported us then and now. best fans in the game
Victorious es una de las series de Nickelodeon más exitosas. Desde su primera emisión en 2010, sus protagonistas se convirtieron en verdaderos referentes para los más jóvenes, quienes quedaron decepcionados tras su cancelación en 2013.
