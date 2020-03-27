27 de marzo de 2020. notifications
Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem donan material sanitario a hospital

Destinaron mascarillas y guantes a una clínica de Madrid

EFE
MADRID, viernes 27 de marzo 2020, actualizada 11:58 am

Los actores españoles Penélope Cruz y Javier Bardem han donado 100,000 guantes y 20,000 mascarillas al hospital La Paz de Madrid, con la ayuda logística del grupo Inditex, según ha anunciado hoy la actriz a través de su cuenta de Instagram.

"Después de muchos días buscando la manera de encontrar el material sanitario tan necesitado para poder comprar y donar a los hospitales, por fin, Javier y yo hemos encontrado la manera", señaló Cruz.

El 'post' viene ilustrado por varias fotos en las que se ven las cajas con el material (guantes de Nitrilo y mascarillas tipo FFP2) y de su llegada hoy al hospital de La Paz, junto a personal sanitario.

"Aún con las enormes dificultades para obtener y llevar a sus destinos tales herramientas sanitarias fundamentales, tenemos la esperanza de que un tiempo breve podamos donar otros materiales tan necesarios en esta crisis", agregó la actriz.

Finalmente, la ganadora de un Oscar da las gracias a "todas las heroínas y héroes anónimos que ponen en riesgo su propia salud para ayudar a curar y mantener la salud de todos".

After days of searching for a way to locate medical supplies that are urgently needed in these difficult times so that we could buy them and donate them to hospitals, Javier and I finally found a source. Thanks to the logistic help of Indetex, we have been able to buy 100.000 Nitrilo gloves and 20.000 surgical FFP2 masks ,which arrived today in La Paz hospital In Madrid. Even with the enormous difficulties that obtaining these essential sanitary materials and getting them to their destination present, we are hoping to be able to donate more supplies, so essential in these critical times, in the coming days. Our gratitude goes out to all the anonymous heroes and heroines who risk their own health to help cure and maintain the health of us all. Thank you!!!

