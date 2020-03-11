Remake de Peter Pan ya tiene a 'Wendy'

Disney ha puesto en marcha el nuevo remake de acción real de Peter Pan y Wendy.
La cinta inspirada en la animación original de 1953 ya ha comenzado su producción y ha elegido como protagonistas a Alexander Molony y Ever Anderson.
Según informó Variety, Anderson, hija de la actriz Milla Jovovich está viviendo un gran momento y aparecerá además como la versión joven de “Natasha Romanoff” en Viola Negra de Marvel Studios.
Esta cinta será su tercer trabajo tras debutar en Resident Evil: El capítulo final (2016).
Peter Pan y Wendy se une a la lista de remakes de acción real que ha lanzado recientemente la compañía, tal como El Rey León, Aladdín y Dumbo, y el reciente estreno de Mulan.
