Remake de Peter Pan ya tiene a 'Wendy'

Será la hija de Milla Jovovich quien participe en la nueva cinta de Disney

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH, miércoles 11 de marzo 2020, actualizada 3:59 pm

Remake de Peter Pan ya tiene a Wendy
Disney ha puesto en marcha el nuevo remake de acción real de Peter Pan y Wendy.

La cinta inspirada en la animación original de 1953 ya ha comenzado su producción y ha elegido como protagonistas a Alexander Molony y Ever Anderson.

Según informó Variety, Anderson, hija de la actriz Milla Jovovich está viviendo un gran momento y aparecerá además como la versión joven de “Natasha Romanoff” en Viola Negra de Marvel Studios.

Esta cinta será su tercer trabajo tras debutar en Resident Evil: El capítulo final (2016).

Peter Pan y Wendy se une a la lista de remakes de acción real que ha lanzado recientemente la compañía, tal como El Rey León, Aladdín y Dumbo, y el reciente estreno de Mulan.

    martes 10
