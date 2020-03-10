Pearl Jam pospone su gira por Norteamérica debido al coronavirus

La agrupación Pearl Jam anunció, por medio de Twitter, que pospondrá la primera etapa de su gira por Estados Unidos y Canadá, y criticó al gobierno de Donald Trump en su accionar durante la propagación del coronavirus.
"Ciertamente, no ayuda que no haya habido mensajes claros de nuestro gobierno sobre la seguridad de las personas y nuestra capacidad para ir a trabajar. Al no tener ejemplos de la capacidad de nuestro departamento nacional de salud para adelantarnos a esto, no tenemos ninguna razón para creer que estará bajo control en las próximas semanas", expresó la banda liderada por Eddie Vedder.
Aunque afirmaron estar frustrados, es una decisión que tomaron después de ver cómo en Seattle las escuelas, universidades y empresas han cerrado, además que las recomendaciones piden evitar grandes reuniones
"Como residentes de la ciudad de Seattle, hemos sido golpeados con fuerza y hemos sido testigos de primera mano de lo rápido que pueden escalar estas situaciones desastrosas. Desafortunadamente, la comunión en grupos grandes es una gran parte de lo que hacemos como banda y la gira que hemos estado planeando durante meses ahora está en peligro. Siempre mantendremos la seguridad y el bienestar de nuestros seguidores como nuestra máxima prioridad", se lee en su comunicado.
La gira (que comenzaría el 18 de marzo en Canadá y se extendería hasta el 19 de abril) esperará nuevas fechas por parte de los promotores, en consecuencia con la evolución del virus, pues la agrupación aseguró que los niveles de riesgo para la audiencia y son demasiado altos para su nivel de comodidad.
"Lo que deseamos para el resto del país es que puedan evitar los duros efectos negativos de esto y retener su sentido de comunidad y cuidarse unos a otros. Del mismo modo que esperamos con ansias nuestros próximos conciertos y la capacidad de reunirnos y tocar canciones ruidosas con más energía que nunca".
