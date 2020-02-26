26 de febrero de 2020. notifications
Internacional

Reportan tiroteo en fábrica de cerveza en Milwaukee

La Policía confirmó a través de su cuenta de Twitter de que ha ocurrido 'un incidente crítico'

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
miércoles 26 de febrero 2020

Reportan tiroteo en fábrica de cerveza en Milwaukee
Un tiroteo ha tenido lugar en una planta cervecera de la compañía Molson Coors, en la ciudad estadounidense de Milwaukee, Wisconsin, EUA informan los medios locales.

La Policía confirmó a través de su cuenta de Twitter que ha ocurrido "un incidente crítico".

En las grabaciones que han aparecido en la red se ven automóviles policiales dirigiéndose al lugar de los hechos.

(AP)

(AP)
    miércoles 26
