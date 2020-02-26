Reportan tiroteo en fábrica de cerveza en Milwaukee

Un tiroteo ha tenido lugar en una planta cervecera de la compañía Molson Coors, en la ciudad estadounidense de Milwaukee, Wisconsin, EUA informan los medios locales.
La Policía confirmó a través de su cuenta de Twitter que ha ocurrido "un incidente crítico".
En las grabaciones que han aparecido en la red se ven automóviles policiales dirigiéndose al lugar de los hechos.
MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street.
@WISN12News pic.twitter.com/Vb0rHanah7— Derrick Rose (@DRoseTV) February 26, 2020
BREAKING: Critical incident happening near 38th and State Streets in Milwaukee. Milwaukee police are asking for people to clear the area at this time. Stay with @CBS58 for updates. pic.twitter.com/tiBXbldrzn— Cearron Bagenda (@CearronBagenda) February 26, 2020
