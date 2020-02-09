Estos son los nominados a los premios Oscar 2020

Llegó el día esperado por todo el mundo, actrices, actores, productores, directores, y toda la crema y nata del cine del orbe se está reuniendo en estos momentos en el Teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles, para la entrega 92 de los Premios de la Academia de las Artes y las Ciencias Cinematográficas en Hollywood, mejor conocidos como los Oscar.

Y para ello, el evento previo a la ceremonia es lo que muchos esperan ver y los primeros en llegar a la cita para desfilar con sus mejores atuendos en la Alfombra Roja fue el director nominado como uno de los mejor y su película "Parásitos", Bong Joon-ho.

También el elenco de "Parásitos" llegó muy sonriente a uno de los eventos más mediáticos en todo el mundo, que es la alfombra roja de la premiación más esperada.

El actor de la cinta de Netflix "Los dos Papas", Jonathan Pryce, asistió a la gala, usando el clásico traje negro esmoquin negro, con moños del mismo color y camisa blanca reluciente.

Aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los nominados:

CORTO ANIMADO

"Dcera (daughter)"

"Hair love"

"Kitbull"

"Memorable"

"Sister"

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

"Brotherhood"

"Nefta football club"

"The neighbors’ window"

"Saria"

"A sister"

ACTOR DE REPARTO

Tom Hanks, "A beautiful day in the neighborhood"

Anthony Hopkins, "The two popes"

Al Pacino, "The irishman"

Joe Pesci, "The irishman"

Brad Pitt, "Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

DOCUMENTAL

"American factory"

"The cave"

"The edge of democracy"

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

DOCUMENTAL CORTO

"In The absense"

"Learning to skateboard in a warzone (if you're a girl)

"Life overtakes me"

"St. Louis Superman"

"Walk run cha-cha"

PELÍCULA EXTRANJERA

"Corpus Christi"

"Honeyland"

"Les misérables"

"Pan and glory"

"Parasite"

DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

"The irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"1917"

"Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

EDICIÓN

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Parasite"

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Rodrigo Prieto, "The irishman"

Lawrence Sher, "Joker"

Jarin laschke, "The lighthouse"

Roger Deakins, "1917"

Robert Richardson, "Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

EFECTOS VISUALES

"Avengers: endgame"

"The irishman"

"The lion king"

"1917"

"Star wars: the rise of skywalker"

MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

"Bombshell"

"Joker"

"Judy"

"Maleficent: mistress of evil"

"1917"

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

"How to train your dragon: the hidden world"

"I lost my body"

"Klaus"

"Missing link"

"Toy Story 4"

MEJOR CANCIÓN

"I can't let you throw yourself away", Randy Newman para "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm gonna) love me again", Elton John y Bernie Taurin para Rocketman"

"I'm standing with you", Diane Warren para "Breakthrough"

"Into the unknown", Kristen Andersn-Lopez y Robert Lopez para "Frozen"

"Stand up", Joshua Brian Camptell y Cynthia Erivo para "Harriet"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Steven Zaillian "The irishman"

Taika Waititi, "Jojo Rabbit"

Todd Phillips y Scott Silver, "Joker"

Greta Gerwig, "Little women"

Anthony McCarten, "The two popes"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Rian Johnson, "Knives out"

Noah Baumbach, "Marriage story"

Sam Mendes y Krysty Wilson, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, Han Hin Won, "Parasite"

MEJOR ACTOR

Antonio Banderas, "Pain and glory"

Joaquín Phoenix, "Joker"

Leonardo DiCarpio, "Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

Adam Driver, "Marriage story"

Jonathan Pryce, "The two popes"

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Marriage story"

Saoirse Ronan, "Little women"

Charlize Theron, "Bombshell"

"Renée Zellweger, "Judy"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese, "The irishman"

Todd Phillips, "Joker"

Sam Mends, "1917"

Quentin Tarantino, "Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho, "Parasite"

MEJOR PELICULA

"Ford v Ferrari"

"The irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little women"

"Marriage story"

"1917"

"Once upon a time… in Hollywood"

"Parasite"

BANDA SONORA

"Joker"

"Little women"

"Marriage story"

"1917"

"Star wars"

EDICIÓN DE SONIDO

"Ford v ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once upon a time... in Hollywood"

"Star wars IX"

MEZCLA DE SONIDO

"Ad Astra"

"Ford v Ferrari"

"Joker"

"1917"

"Once upon a time... in Hollywood"

DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

"The irishman"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little women"

"Once upon a time... in Hollywood"

ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Laura Dern, "Marriage story"

Scarlett Johansson, "Jojo Rabbit"

Florence Pugh, "Little women"

Margot Robbie, "Bumbshell"