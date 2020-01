Trump advierte a Jameneí que 'sea muy cuidadoso' con las palabras

"El llamado 'Líder Supremo' de Irán, quien no ha sido tan Supremo últimamente, ha dicho algunas cosas desagradables de EUA y Europa", dijo Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!