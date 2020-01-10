Leonardo DiCaprio dará 3 mdd para combatir incendios en Australia

La organización Earth Alliance, cocreada por el actor estadounidense Leonardo DiCaprio, Laurene Powell y Brian Sheth, aportó tres millones de dólares para ayudar a Australia, país que es azotado por los incendios forestales los cuales ya han devorado unas 10 millones de hectáreas y provocado al menos 24 víctimas mortales.
En la cuenta oficial de Instagram de la organización se compartió el mensaje: “Earth Alliance está comprometiendo 3 millones de dólares para el #FondoDeIncendiosForestalesEnAustralia y así ayudar a los esfuerzos de lucha contra incendios, apoyar a las comunidades, permitir el rescate de vida silvestre y ayudar en la restauración a largo plazo”.
DiCaprio replicó el mismo mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, en el que se puede observar su apoyo a los eventos que han cobrado importancia desde hace más de una semana en Australia, donde más de medio millón de animales han perdido la vida por las conflagraciones.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#Regram #RG @earthalliance: Earth Alliance, created in 2019 by @LeonardoDiCaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs, and Brian Sheth, has launched the #AustraliaWildfireFund, a $3 million commitment to assist critical firefighting efforts, aid local communities most affected by the wildfires, enable wildlife rescue and recovery, and support the long term restoration of unique ecosystems, with partners @aussieark @bushheritageaus @wireswildliferescue @emersoncollective @global_wildlife_conservation @oxygenseven. Join Earth Alliance in supporting these critical efforts - please see the link in my bio to donate. #AustraliaFires Photos by Brad Fleet, Wolter Peeters/The Sydney Morning Herald
En los últimos días la cantante Pink, así como Nicole Kidman y su esposo Keith Urban donaron medio millón de dólares para apoyar la causa mencionada bajo la leyenda: “Estamos donando $ 500,000 a los Servicios de Bomberos Rurales que están haciendo y dando tanto en este momento”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz
La agrupación Metallica también se sumó a la lista de artistas que han donado dinero para combatir los incendios y anunció que hará un donativo de 750 mil dólares para los cuerpos de bomberos de Nueva Gales del Sur y Victoria, e invitó a respaldar las acciones que se realizan para tal fin.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are totally overwhelmed by the news of the wildfires sweeping through millions of acres across Australia, with major impact in New South Wales and Victoria. The resulting destruction and devastating effects on all residents, animals, the environment and the incredible land in Australia is truly heartbreaking. Please join us and do whatever you can to assist as we, along with our @allwithinmyhandsfoundation, are pledging A$750,000 to the NSW Rural Fire Service and to the Country Fire Authority in Victoria to aid in the relief efforts. @NSWRFS is the world’s largest volunteer firefighting organization and all funds donated during this State of Emergency are directed toward services related to and victims of these particularly destructive Australian bushfires. @CFAvic is a volunteer and community-based fire and emergency services organization which helps to protect 3.3 million Victorians, and works together with communities to keep Victorians safe from fire and other emergencies. Learn more about NSW Rural Fire Service and how you can help https://talli.ca/nws-rfs Learn more about Victorian Country Fire Authority and how you can help https://talli.ca/cfa
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1661426.leonardo-dicaprio-dara-3-mdd-para-combatir-incendios-en-australia.html