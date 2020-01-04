04 de enero de 2020. notifications
Trump amenaza con atacar 52 objetivos iraníes si Teherán toma represalias

A través de su cuenta de Twitter

EFE
WASHINGTON, EUA, sábado 04 de enero 2020, actualizada 5:35 pm

Trump amenaza con atacar 52 objetivos iraníes si Teherán toma represalias
El presidente de EUA, Donald Trump, aseguró este sábado que tiene identificados 52 objetivos de Irán para responder "muy rápido" y "muy fuerte" a las eventuales represalias de Teherán por la muerte en un ataque estadounidense del poderoso comandante iraní Qasem Soleimaní.

"Que esto sirva como una ADVERTENCIA de que si Irán ataca a cualquier estadounidense o activo estadounidense, tenemos identificados 52 sitios iraníes (que representan a los 52 rehenes estadounidenses tomados por Irán hace muchos años), algunos de ellos de muy alto nivel e importantes para Irán y la cultura iraní, y esos objetivos, e Irán mismo, SERÁN GOLPEADOS MUY RÁPIDO Y MUY FUERTE", dijo Trump en Twitter.

Donald Trump, aseguró este sábado que tiene identificados 52 objetivos de Irán para responder

Donald Trump, aseguró este sábado que tiene identificados 52 objetivos de Irán para responder "muy rápido" y "muy fuerte" a las eventuales represalias de Teherán. (EFE)
  Qasem Soleimani
  Insabi
  Policías Torreón
