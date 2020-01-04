Trump amenaza con atacar 52 objetivos iraníes si Teherán toma represalias

El presidente de EUA, Donald Trump, aseguró este sábado que tiene identificados 52 objetivos de Irán para responder "muy rápido" y "muy fuerte" a las eventuales represalias de Teherán por la muerte en un ataque estadounidense del poderoso comandante iraní Qasem Soleimaní.

"Que esto sirva como una ADVERTENCIA de que si Irán ataca a cualquier estadounidense o activo estadounidense, tenemos identificados 52 sitios iraníes (que representan a los 52 rehenes estadounidenses tomados por Irán hace muchos años), algunos de ellos de muy alto nivel e importantes para Irán y la cultura iraní, y esos objetivos, e Irán mismo, SERÁN GOLPEADOS MUY RÁPIDO Y MUY FUERTE", dijo Trump en Twitter.

Iran is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets as revenge for our ridding the world of their terrorist leader who had just killed an American, & badly wounded many others, not to mention all of the people he had killed over his lifetime, including recently.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020

....hundreds of Iranian protesters. He was already attacking our Embassy, and preparing for additional hits in other locations. Iran has been nothing but problems for many years. Let this serve as a WARNING that if Iran strikes any Americans, or American assets, we have..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2020