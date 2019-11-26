26 de noviembre de 2019. notifications
Deportes

Estadísticas de las ligas del mundo


martes 26 de noviembre 2019, actualizada 4:30 am

Estadísticas de las ligas del mundo
1. Liverpool 37

2. Leicester 29

3. Man. City 28

4. Chelsea 26

5. Wolves 19

6. Sheffield United 18

7. Burnley 18

8. Arsenal 18

9. Man. Utd 17

10. Tottenham 17

West H. 2-3 Tottnhm.

Watford 0-3 Burnley

Everton 0-2 Norwich

C. Palace 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton 0-2 Leicester

Brnemoth. 1-2 Wolves

Arsenal 2-2 Southptn.

Man. City 2-1 Chelsea

Sheffield 3-3 Man. Utd

A. Villa 2-0 Newcast.

1. Ajax 38

2. AZ Alkmaar 32

3. PSV 27

4. Utrecht 23

5. Vitesse 23

6. Willem II 23

7. Heerenveen 21

8. Heracles 21

9. Groningen 21

Utrecht 0-3 AZ

PEC 3-1 F. Sittard

Ajax 4-1 Heracles

ADO 3-3 Willem II

Groningen 1-1 Feyenrd.

PSV 2-1 Heerenvn.

Waalwijk 1-1 Emmen

Venlo 2-1 Twente

Sparta R. 2-0 Vitesse

Newcastle - Man. City

Tottenham - Bournem.

Burnley - C. Palace

Liverpool - Brighton

Chelsea - West H.

Southptn. - Watford

Norwich - Arsenal

Wolves - Sheffield

Man. Utd - A. Villa

Leicester - Everton

11. Bournemouth 16

12. Brighton 15

13. Crystal Palace 15

14. Newcastle 15

15. Aston Villa 14

16. Everton 14

17. West Ham 13

18. Norwich City 10

19. Southampton 9

20. Watford 8

10. Feyenoord 21

11. Sparta R. 19

12. Twente 18

13. Emmen 14

14. PEC Zwolle 13

15. F. Sittard 12

16. Venlo 12

17. ADO Den Haag 11

18. Waalwijk 5

Heerenvn. - Vitesse

Willem II - Sparta R.

F. Sittard - Groningn.

Heracles - ADO

Twente - Ajax

Utrecht - Waalwijk

Feyenrd. - PEC

AZ - Venlo

Emmen - PSV

1. Gladbach 25

2. Leipzig 24

3. Bayern München 24

4. Freiburg 22

5. Schalke 04 22

6. Dortmund 20

7. Wolfsburg 20

8. Hoffenheim 20

9. Leverkusen 19

Dortmund 3-3 Paderbrn.

Leverkusen 1-1 Freiburg

Düsseldorf 0-4 Bayern

Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsbrg.

U. Berlin 2-0 Gladbach

Werder B. 1-2 Schalke

Leipzig 4-1 Köln

Augsburg 4-0 H. Berlin

Hoffenheim 1-5 Mainz 05

10. Frankfurt 17

11. Union Berlin 16

12. FC Augsburg 13

13. Mainz 05 12

14. Werder Bremen 11

15. Hertha Berlin 11

16. F. Düsseldorf 11

17. Köln 7

18. Paderborn 5

Schalke - U. Berlin

Köln - Augsburg

H. Berlin - Dortmnd.

Hoffenheim - Düssldrf.

Paderborn - Leipzig

Bayern - Leverksn.

Gladbach - Freiburg

Wolfsburg - Werder

Mainz 05 - Frankfurt

1. Juventus 35

2. Inter 34

3. Lazio 27

4. Cagliari 25

5. Roma 25

6. Atalanta 22

7. Napoli 20

8. Parma 18

9. Hellas Verona 18

10. Fiorentina 16

Atalanta 1-3 Juventus

Milán 1-1 Napoli

Torino 0-3 Inter

Bologna 2-2 Parma

Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio

Hellas V. 1-0 Fiore.

Roma 3-0 Brescia

Samp. 2-1 Udinese

Lecce 2-2 Cagliari

SPAL 1-1 Genoa

1. Barcelona 28

2. Real Madrid 28

3. Sevilla 27

4. Atlético 25

5. Athletic 23

6. Real Sociedad 23

7. Getafe 21

8. Granada 21

9. Levante 20

10. Valencia 20

Levante 2-1 Mallorca

Leganés 1-2 Barcelona

Betis 2-1 Valencia

Granada 1-1 Atlético

R. Madrid 3-1 R. Soc.

Espanyol 1-1 Getafe

Osasuna 1-2 Athletic

Eibar 0-2 Alavés

Villarreal 1-3 Celta

Valladolid 0-1 Sevilla

11. Torino 14

12. Milán 14

13. Udinese 14

14. Sassuolo 13

15. Bologna 13

16. Sampdoria 12

17. Lecce 11

18. Genoa 10

19. SPAL 9

20. Brescia 7

Brescia - Atalanta

Genoa - Torino

Fiore. - Lecce

Juventus - Sassuolo

Inter - SPAL

Lazio - Udinese

Parma - Milán

Napoli - Bologna

Hellas V. - Roma

Cagliari - Samp.

11. Osasuna 19

12. Villarreal 18

13. Dep. Alavés 18

14. Valladolid 17

15. Betis 16

16. Eibar 15

17. Mallorca 14

18. Celta 12

19. Espanyol 9

20. Leganés 6

Celta - Valladolid

Alavés - R. Madrid

R. Soc. - Eibar

Mallorca - Betis

Valencia - Villarreal

Sevilla - Leganés

Athletic - Granada

Espanyol - Osasuna

Getafe - Levante

Atlético - Barcelona

El mediocampista croata Luka Modric brilló este fin de semana en la Liga de España durante la victoria del Real Madrid sobre la Real Sociedad, donde asistió en dos goles y marcó el tercero del duelo.

