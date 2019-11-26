Estadísticas de las ligas del mundo

1. Liverpool 37
2. Leicester 29
3. Man. City 28
4. Chelsea 26
5. Wolves 19
6. Sheffield United 18
7. Burnley 18
8. Arsenal 18
9. Man. Utd 17
10. Tottenham 17
West H. 2-3 Tottnhm.
Watford 0-3 Burnley
Everton 0-2 Norwich
C. Palace 1-2 Liverpool
Brighton 0-2 Leicester
Brnemoth. 1-2 Wolves
Arsenal 2-2 Southptn.
Man. City 2-1 Chelsea
Sheffield 3-3 Man. Utd
A. Villa 2-0 Newcast.
1. Ajax 38
2. AZ Alkmaar 32
3. PSV 27
4. Utrecht 23
5. Vitesse 23
6. Willem II 23
7. Heerenveen 21
8. Heracles 21
9. Groningen 21
Utrecht 0-3 AZ
PEC 3-1 F. Sittard
Ajax 4-1 Heracles
ADO 3-3 Willem II
Groningen 1-1 Feyenrd.
PSV 2-1 Heerenvn.
Waalwijk 1-1 Emmen
Venlo 2-1 Twente
Sparta R. 2-0 Vitesse
Newcastle - Man. City
Tottenham - Bournem.
Burnley - C. Palace
Liverpool - Brighton
Chelsea - West H.
Southptn. - Watford
Norwich - Arsenal
Wolves - Sheffield
Man. Utd - A. Villa
Leicester - Everton
11. Bournemouth 16
12. Brighton 15
13. Crystal Palace 15
14. Newcastle 15
15. Aston Villa 14
16. Everton 14
17. West Ham 13
18. Norwich City 10
19. Southampton 9
20. Watford 8
10. Feyenoord 21
11. Sparta R. 19
12. Twente 18
13. Emmen 14
14. PEC Zwolle 13
15. F. Sittard 12
16. Venlo 12
17. ADO Den Haag 11
18. Waalwijk 5
Heerenvn. - Vitesse
Willem II - Sparta R.
F. Sittard - Groningn.
Heracles - ADO
Twente - Ajax
Utrecht - Waalwijk
Feyenrd. - PEC
AZ - Venlo
Emmen - PSV
1. Gladbach 25
2. Leipzig 24
3. Bayern München 24
4. Freiburg 22
5. Schalke 04 22
6. Dortmund 20
7. Wolfsburg 20
8. Hoffenheim 20
9. Leverkusen 19
Dortmund 3-3 Paderbrn.
Leverkusen 1-1 Freiburg
Düsseldorf 0-4 Bayern
Frankfurt 0-2 Wolfsbrg.
U. Berlin 2-0 Gladbach
Werder B. 1-2 Schalke
Leipzig 4-1 Köln
Augsburg 4-0 H. Berlin
Hoffenheim 1-5 Mainz 05
10. Frankfurt 17
11. Union Berlin 16
12. FC Augsburg 13
13. Mainz 05 12
14. Werder Bremen 11
15. Hertha Berlin 11
16. F. Düsseldorf 11
17. Köln 7
18. Paderborn 5
Schalke - U. Berlin
Köln - Augsburg
H. Berlin - Dortmnd.
Hoffenheim - Düssldrf.
Paderborn - Leipzig
Bayern - Leverksn.
Gladbach - Freiburg
Wolfsburg - Werder
Mainz 05 - Frankfurt
1. Juventus 35
2. Inter 34
3. Lazio 27
4. Cagliari 25
5. Roma 25
6. Atalanta 22
7. Napoli 20
8. Parma 18
9. Hellas Verona 18
10. Fiorentina 16
Atalanta 1-3 Juventus
Milán 1-1 Napoli
Torino 0-3 Inter
Bologna 2-2 Parma
Sassuolo 1-2 Lazio
Hellas V. 1-0 Fiore.
Roma 3-0 Brescia
Samp. 2-1 Udinese
Lecce 2-2 Cagliari
SPAL 1-1 Genoa
1. Barcelona 28
2. Real Madrid 28
3. Sevilla 27
4. Atlético 25
5. Athletic 23
6. Real Sociedad 23
7. Getafe 21
8. Granada 21
9. Levante 20
10. Valencia 20
Levante 2-1 Mallorca
Leganés 1-2 Barcelona
Betis 2-1 Valencia
Granada 1-1 Atlético
R. Madrid 3-1 R. Soc.
Espanyol 1-1 Getafe
Osasuna 1-2 Athletic
Eibar 0-2 Alavés
Villarreal 1-3 Celta
Valladolid 0-1 Sevilla
11. Torino 14
12. Milán 14
13. Udinese 14
14. Sassuolo 13
15. Bologna 13
16. Sampdoria 12
17. Lecce 11
18. Genoa 10
19. SPAL 9
20. Brescia 7
Brescia - Atalanta
Genoa - Torino
Fiore. - Lecce
Juventus - Sassuolo
Inter - SPAL
Lazio - Udinese
Parma - Milán
Napoli - Bologna
Hellas V. - Roma
Cagliari - Samp.
11. Osasuna 19
12. Villarreal 18
13. Dep. Alavés 18
14. Valladolid 17
15. Betis 16
16. Eibar 15
17. Mallorca 14
18. Celta 12
19. Espanyol 9
20. Leganés 6
Celta - Valladolid
Alavés - R. Madrid
R. Soc. - Eibar
Mallorca - Betis
Valencia - Villarreal
Sevilla - Leganés
Athletic - Granada
Espanyol - Osasuna
Getafe - Levante
Atlético - Barcelona
