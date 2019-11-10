11 de noviembre de 2019. notifications
Espectáculos

Luis Gerardo Méndez triunfa con Aniston y Sandler en los People's Choice

Ganan 'Mejor Película de comedía'

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH, domingo 10 de noviembre 2019, actualizada 10:09 pm

Durante la ceremonia de esta noche de los People's Choice Awards, el mexicano, Luis Gerardo Méndez, triunfó junto a Jennifer Aniston y Adam Sandler en la categoría 'Mejor Película de Comedia'.

Fue gracias al filme 'Murder Mystery' (Misterio a bordo) de Netflix.

En la categoría compitieron junto a filmes como: The Upside, Yesterday, The Hustle, Men in Black: Internacional, Long Shot, Little y Good Boys.

"Hola, buenas noches. Gracias", dijo el mexicano al micrófono al subir a aceptar el premio.

Durante la ceremonia de los People's Choice Awards. (CAPTURA)

