Metallica cancela presentaciones por rehabilitación de vocalista

A través de un comunicado en su cuenta de Instagram, la banda de trash metal Metallica, anunció la cancelación de su gira por Australia y Nueva Zelanda ante el inminente ingreso de su vocalista, James Hetfield a una clínica de rehabilitación.
"Como ustedes probablemente saben, nuestro hermano James ha estado luchando con las adicciones por muchos años. Desafortunadamente ha tenido que reingresar a un programa de tratamiento, para trabajar de nuevo en su recuperación".
En 2003 el líder la banda también tuvo un episodio relacionado con el abuso de sustancias, que lo llevó a posponer la grabación del octavo álbum del grupo, St Anger.
A principios de éste año, hubo fuertes rumores de que la agrupación de San Francisco ofrecería un concierto en el 2020 en la CDMX.
En cines nacionales, el 9 de octubre proyectarán el concierto Metallica y la Sinfónica de San Francisco 2, después del icónico concierto con la orquesta.
A Note from Lars, Kirk, and Rob ・・・ We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand. ・・・ As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again. ・・・ We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family. ・・・ All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded. Links to more details on how to obtain your refund are posted on Metallica.com.
