Demi Rose presume belleza en blanco y negro

Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo y actriz Demi Rose compartió una atractiva fotografía en lencería en blanco y negro.
En menos de una hora la publicación ya había rebasado los 100 likes y los miles de comentarios.
Rose ya cuenta con más de 10 millones de seguidores, a quienes cautiva constantemente con atrevidas fotografías e historias.
I can’t believe I have reached 10 million supporters! I love you guys. Whether you know my story or you don’t, I appreciate all your love and your kind words. You lift me up and I want to lift you up just as much. Slowly but surely I’m getting stronger and becoming the person I’m meant to be. Time is a healer and I’m being patient with myself. I’d love to help and inspire you all more. All you can do is do your best, at your own pace. Wishing you all lots of blessings and thank you. @gregorio
