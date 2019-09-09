09 de septiembre de 2019 notifications
Belleza

Demi Rose presume belleza en blanco y negro

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN
TORREÓN, COAH , lunes 09 de septiembre 2019

Demi Rose presume belleza en blanco y negro
Por medio de su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo y actriz Demi Rose compartió una atractiva fotografía en lencería en blanco y negro.

En menos de una hora la publicación ya había rebasado los 100 likes y los miles de comentarios.

Rose ya cuenta con más de 10 millones de seguidores, a quienes cautiva constantemente con atrevidas fotografías e historias.

Imagen publicada en Instagram. (CAPTURA)

Imagen publicada en Instagram. (CAPTURA)

