¿Por qué Harry Styles es tendencia en Twitter?

El exintegrante de One Direction, Harry Styles, se convirtió en tendencia de Twitter al revelarse su colaboración con la revista Face.

Las fotografías de la edición, tomadas por Collier Schorr, revelaron su nuevo look, el cual también fue tendencia en redes sociales.

En las imágenes, Styles vistió un par de outfits setenteros que le dieron un toque vintage a la sesión.

Hasta el momento hay más de 83 mil tuits sobre Harry Styles en la red social.

