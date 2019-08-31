Muere Gordon Bressack, guionista de Animaniacs y Pinky y Cerebro

Gordon Bressack, guionista de series animadas como Pinky y Cerebro, Animaniacs y Las aventuras de Tiny Toons, falleció a los 68 años, informó su hijo James Cullen.
Mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Cullen compartió: “Te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás. Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre, porque eso fue lo que hiciste, superaste las probabilidades”.
El hijo de Bressack, quien se desempeña como escritor, director y productor, publicó una fotografía al lado de su padre con un mensaje en el que destaca la labor de Gordon como mentor, héroe y mejor amigo, además de impulsar su carrera como cineasta.
“Si te gustan las caricaturas, mira un episodio de Pinky y Cerebro o Animaniacs y ten una risa en su honor. Sé que es lo que él quería”, finalizó James.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Bressack destacó en la década de los noventa como escritor de varios episodios de las caricaturas creadas por el animador estadounidense Tom Ruegger, quien por medio de su cuenta oficial de Twitter expresó su sentir por el fallecimiento del también guionista.
One of the great comedy writers, and one of the comedy champions who made “Animaniacs” and “Pinky and the Brain” genuinely funny, has left us. Gordon Bressack, thank you for all the laughs. May the laughter you’ve created in your cartoons echo around the world forever.— Tom Ruegger (@tomruegger) August 31, 2019
“Uno de los grandes escritores de comedia, y uno de los campeones de la comedia, que hizo que Animaniacs y Pinky y Cerebro fueran realmente divertidos, nos dejó. Gordon Bressack, gracias por todas las risas. Que la risa que creaste en todos tus dibujos animados resuene alrededor del mundo”.
Gordon Bressack participó como escritor y guionista en caricaturas como Los 13 fantasmas de Scooby-Doo, en 1986; Pitufos, entre 1983 y 1989; Las aventuras de Tiny Toons, en 1990 y 1991; Las Tortugas Ninja, adolescentes mutantes”, en 1991.
El reconocimiento de Bressack llegó con Animaniacs, caricatura en la que participó entre 1993 y 1997; Pinky y Cerebro, de 1995 a 1998; y Pinky, Elvira y Cerebro, de 1998 y 1999, con las que logró ganar tres Daytime Emmy, galardón que se otorga a los mejores programas transmitidos en horario diurno (de las 14:00 a las 18:00 horas).
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1614488.muere-gordon-bressack-guionista-de-animaniacs-y-pinky-y-cerebro.html