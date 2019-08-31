Muere Gordon Bressack, guionista de Animaniacs y Pinky y Cerebro

Mediante su cuenta oficial de Instagram, Cullen compartió: “Te extrañaré más de lo que nunca sabrás. Sabía que llegaría este día, pero de alguna manera siempre pensé que superarías las probabilidades y vivirías para siempre, porque eso fue lo que hiciste, superaste las probabilidades”.

El hijo de Bressack, quien se desempeña como escritor, director y productor, publicó una fotografía al lado de su padre con un mensaje en el que destaca la labor de Gordon como mentor, héroe y mejor amigo, además de impulsar su carrera como cineasta.

“Si te gustan las caricaturas, mira un episodio de Pinky y Cerebro o Animaniacs y ten una risa en su honor. Sé que es lo que él quería”, finalizó James.

Bressack destacó en la década de los noventa como escritor de varios episodios de las caricaturas creadas por el animador estadounidense Tom Ruegger, quien por medio de su cuenta oficial de Twitter expresó su sentir por el fallecimiento del también guionista.

One of the great comedy writers, and one of the comedy champions who made “Animaniacs” and “Pinky and the Brain” genuinely funny, has left us. Gordon Bressack, thank you for all the laughs. May the laughter you’ve created in your cartoons echo around the world forever.