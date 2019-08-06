El mundo necesita más mujeres malvadas: Angelina Jolie

La actriz estadounidense y enviada especial de la ONU para los Refugiados, Angelina Jolie, ha reivindicado el papel de las mujeres que en todo el mundo "se niegan a seguir reglas y códigos", sufren discriminación y alzan su voz para denunciar que están "cansadas de la injusticia y el abuso".

En un artículo en la revista británica Elle que se ha dado a conocer hoy, Jolie, que estrenará en octubre su próxima película Maleficient 2:mistress of Evil, asegura que la sociedad necesita "más mujeres malvadas" que se nieguen a "seguir reglas y códigos que no creen que sean mejores para ellas o sus familias".

"Desde esta perspectiva, las mujeres malvadas son solo mujeres cansadas de la injusticia y el abuso, mujeres que no renuncian a su voz y sus derechos, incluso a riesgo de muerte, encarcelamiento o rechazo por parte de sus familias y comunidades. Si eso es maldad, entonces el mundo necesita más mujeres malvadas", escribe.

La también directora y productora, de 44 años y madre de seis hijos, señala que el consejo que siempre les da a sus hijas es que se dediquen a "desarrollar sus mentes".

"Siempre puedes ponerte un vestido bonito, pero no importa lo que uses en el exterior si tu mente no es fuerte. No hay nada más atractivo, incluso podría decirse que encantador, que una mujer con una voluntad independiente y sus propias opiniones", defiende.

Jolie, que aparece en la portada del número de septiembre de Elle que se pondrá a la venta el próximo jueves, llegó a un acuerdo el año pasado por la custodia de sus hijos con su exesposo, el actor Brad Pitt, del que se separó en 2016.

Desde hace años, la reconocida actriz trabaja con Naciones Unidas como embajadora de ACNUR para el programa de los refugiados, un puesto que ha aprovechado para denunciar las duras condiciones de los desplazados por las guerras, con especial foco en las mujeres.

Además, en 2018 se alió también con la OTAN para intentar atajar la violencia sexual en zonas de conflicto y denunciar la violación como arma de guerra.