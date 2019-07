Segunda etapa de 'Will & Grace' terminará con su tercera temporada

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCEMENT~ to the best fans IN THE WORLD, W&G fans, we wanted to tell you that this will be the last season of the Reboot. The creative team (pictured) got together and we decided it was the right time. We were so lucky to have the opportunity to reunite and do the show AGAIN. It was only supposed to be 10 episodes, but because of you, the fans, it has turned into 3 YEARS. What a miracle. We are all committed to making this season the best ever, and to wrap up the story of Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in a way that feels meaningful and right. THANK YOU @nbc and @bobgreenblattpics for bringing us all back together. We have been spoiled,once again, by brilliant writers and producers, and the best crew in town. I love you all.