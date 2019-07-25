Dacre Montgomery, actor de Stranger Things, revela haber sufrido 'bullying'

Hace un par de días, el actor Dacre Montgomery conocido por su papel como “Billy” en la popular serie de televisión Stranger Things, confesó a través de su cuenta de Instagram, que de niño sufría de sobrepeso, lo que generó burlas por parte de sus compañeros de clase.
El actor compartió una imagen de él cuando era más joven acompañado de un mensaje:
“Cuando era niño, estaba perdido. Tuve un tiempo muy difícil en la escuela. Yo era un niño grande que amaba el drama” escribió el actor.
Además mencionó que nunca fue un alumno modelo, pues nunca obtuvo calificaciones aprobatorias, ni tampoco se consideraba bueno practicando algún deporte.
Montgomery dijo además, que haber vivido esa experiencia le permitió interpretar a “Billy” en la tercera temporada de la serie, sin embargo, en aquella época él era la víctima y no el bully a diferencia de su personaje.
A pesar de todo lo que atravesaba, el actor encontró un lugar en donde sacar sus frustraciones y fue mediante la actuación.
“Sabía lo que quería hacer, y cada noche fui a casa y me encontré con ESO”, dijo el actor, quien siempre tuvo claro su profesión.
Las cosas no fueron sencillas para él, pues llegó a reprobar sus exámenes de teatro en la secundaria, además de escuchar que debía bajar de peso.
“Cuando tuve un SUEÑO, me dijeron que no se podía lograr”, “Bajé de peso, fui a la escuela de teatro y nunca dejé de quererlo, nunca dejé de sentir curiosidad”, añadió.
Finalmente, Dacre obtuvo su primer papel importante en la película Power Rangers (2017), pero el papel que le daría fama mundial llegaría con Stranger Things.
“Nunca dejo que los fracasos me depriman porque creí en mí mismo y nunca dejé que nadie me dijera lo contrario”.
El australiano finalizó invitando a las personas a luchar por sus sueños.
“Puedes hacer cualquier cosa que te propongas. Así que, ¡sal y consiguelo!” escribió en la publicación.
