Deportes

Posiciones en las ligas del mundo


domingo 26 de diciembre 2021, actualizada 4:32 am

Posiciones en las ligas del mundo
1 M. City 44

2 Liverpool 41

3 Chelsea 38

4 Arsenal 32

5 West Ham 28

6 M. United 27

7 Tottenham 26

8 Wolverh. 25

9 Leicester 22

10 Aston Villa 22

Leeds U. 1-4 Arsenal

Newcastle 0-4 M. City

Wolverh. 0-0 Chelsea

Tottenh. 2-2 Liverpool

M. United Apl. Brighton

Southam. Apl. Brentford

Watford Apl. C. Palace

W. Ham Apl. Norwich

A. Villa Apl. Burnley

Everton Apl. Leicester

1 PSG46

2 Nice 33

3 Marsella 33

4 Rennes 31

5 Montpellier 31

6 Monaco 29

7 Nantes 28

8 Lille 28

9 Lens 27

10 Estrasburgo 26

Bordeaux 2-3 Lille

Lorient 1-1 PSG

Lyon 1-1 Metz

Marsella 1-1 Reims

Monaco 2-1 Rennes

Montp. 4-1 Angers

Nice 2-1 Lens

S. Etienne 0-1 Nantes

Troyes 1-1 Brest

Clermont Apl. Estrasb.

Liverpool vs. Leeds U.

Wolverh. vs. Watford

Burnley vs. Everton

M. City vs. Leicester

Norwich vs. Arsenal

Tottenh. vs. C. Palace

W. Ham vs. Southam.

A. Villa vs. Chelsea

Brighton vs. Brentford

Newcastle vs. M. United

11 C. Palace 20

12 Brentford 20

13 Brighton 20

14 Everton 19

15 Southampton 17

16 Leeds 16

17 Watford 13

18 Burnley 11

19 Newcastle 10

20 Norwich 10

11 Lyon 25

12 Angers 25

13 Brest 25

14 Reims 23

15 Troyes 17

16 Clermont 17

17 Bordeaux 17

18 Metz 16

19 Lorient 16

20 Saint-Etienne 12

Bordeaux vs. Marsella

Lille vs. Lorient

Lens vs. Rennes

Brest vs. Nice

Clermont vs. Reims

Metz vs. Estrasb.

Montp. vs. Troyes

Angers vs. S. Etienne

Nantes vs. Monaco

Lyon vs. PSG

1 Bayern M. 43

2 B. Dortmund 34

3 Freiburg 29

4 Bayer Lev. 28

5 Hoffenheim 28

6 E. Frankfurt 27

7 Union Berlin 27

8 Colonia 25

9 Mainz 24

Bayern 4-0 Wolfsb.

Hoffenh. 1-1 Gladbach

Frankfurt 1-0 Mainz

Leipzig 0-2 Arminia

Greuther 0-0 Augsburgo

Bochum 0-1 Union B.

Hertha B. 3-2 Dortmund

Friburgo 2-1 Bayer L.

Colonia 1-0 Stuttgart

10 Leipzig 22

11 Hertha Berlin 21

12 Bochum 20

13 Wolfsburgo 20

14 Gladbach 19

15 Augsburgo 18

16 Stuttgart 17

17 Arminia 16

18 Greuther F. 5

Bayern vs. Gladbach

Hoffenh. vs. Augsburgo

Friburgo vs. Arminia

Bayer L. vs. Union B.

Greuther vs. Stuttgart

Leipzig vs. Mainz

Frankfurt vs. Dortmund

Hertha B. vs. Colonia

Bochum vs. Wolfsb.

1 Inter 46

2 Milan 42

3 Napoli 39

4 Atalanta 38

5 Juventus 34

6 Roma 32

7 Fiorentina 32

8 Lazio 31

9 Empoli 27

10 Bolonia 27

Udinese 3-0 Salernit.

Génova 0-0 Atalanta

Juventus 2-0 Cagliari

Venecia 1-3 Lazio

Sassuolo 0-3 Bolonia

Roma 1-1 Sampdoria

Verona 1-1 Fiorentina

Inter 1-0 Torino

Napoli 0-1 Spezia

Empoli 2-4 Milan

1 Real Madrid 46

2 Sevilla 38

3 Betis 33

4 Rayo V. 30

5 A. de Madrid 29

6 Real Sociedad 29

7 Barcelona 28

8 Valencia 28

9 Villarreal 25

10 A. Bilbao 24

Celta 3-1 Espanyol

Rayo V. 2-0 Alavés

Real Soc. 1-3 Villarreal

Barcelona 3-2 Elche

Sevilla 2-1 A. Madrid

Granada 4-1 Mallorca

A. Bilbao 3-2 Betis

Getafe 1-0 Osasuna

R. Madrid 0-0 Cádiz

Levante 3-4 Valencia

11 Torino 25

12 Verona 24

13 Sassuolo 24

14 Udinese 20

15 Sampdoria 20

16 Venezia 17

17 Spezia 16

18 Génova 11

19 Cagliari 10

20 Salernitana 8

Bolonia vs. Inter

Sampdoria vs. Cagliari

Spezia vs. Verona

Lazio vs. Empoli

Sassuolo vs. Génova

Atalanta vs. Torino

Milan vs. Roma

Salernit. vs. Venecia

Fiorentina vs. Udinese

Juventus vs. Napoli

11 Espanyol 23

12 Granada 22

13 Osasuna 22

14 Celta Vigo 20

15 Mallorca 20

16 Getafe 15

17 Elche 15

18 Alavés 15

19 Cádiz 14

20 Levante 8

Valencia vs. Espanyol

Getafe vs. R. Madrid

Elche vs. Granada

A. Madrid vs. Rayo V.

Betis vs. Celta

Alavés vs. Real Soc.

Mallorca vs. Barcelona

Villarreal vs. Levante

Osasuna vs. A. Bilbao

Cádiz vs. Sevilla

Jorge Molina anotó tres tantos en la victoria del Granada 4-1 sobre Mallorca, con lo que su equipo se alejó de zona de descenso. (EFE)



    Mis Lunitas: un diario para la sexualidad plena

    sábado 4

    ...
