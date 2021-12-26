Posiciones en las ligas del mundo

1 M. City 44
2 Liverpool 41
3 Chelsea 38
4 Arsenal 32
5 West Ham 28
6 M. United 27
7 Tottenham 26
8 Wolverh. 25
9 Leicester 22
10 Aston Villa 22
Leeds U. 1-4 Arsenal
Newcastle 0-4 M. City
Wolverh. 0-0 Chelsea
Tottenh. 2-2 Liverpool
M. United Apl. Brighton
Southam. Apl. Brentford
Watford Apl. C. Palace
W. Ham Apl. Norwich
A. Villa Apl. Burnley
Everton Apl. Leicester
1 PSG46
2 Nice 33
3 Marsella 33
4 Rennes 31
5 Montpellier 31
6 Monaco 29
7 Nantes 28
8 Lille 28
9 Lens 27
10 Estrasburgo 26
Bordeaux 2-3 Lille
Lorient 1-1 PSG
Lyon 1-1 Metz
Marsella 1-1 Reims
Monaco 2-1 Rennes
Montp. 4-1 Angers
Nice 2-1 Lens
S. Etienne 0-1 Nantes
Troyes 1-1 Brest
Clermont Apl. Estrasb.
Liverpool vs. Leeds U.
Wolverh. vs. Watford
Burnley vs. Everton
M. City vs. Leicester
Norwich vs. Arsenal
Tottenh. vs. C. Palace
W. Ham vs. Southam.
A. Villa vs. Chelsea
Brighton vs. Brentford
Newcastle vs. M. United
11 C. Palace 20
12 Brentford 20
13 Brighton 20
14 Everton 19
15 Southampton 17
16 Leeds 16
17 Watford 13
18 Burnley 11
19 Newcastle 10
20 Norwich 10
11 Lyon 25
12 Angers 25
13 Brest 25
14 Reims 23
15 Troyes 17
16 Clermont 17
17 Bordeaux 17
18 Metz 16
19 Lorient 16
20 Saint-Etienne 12
Bordeaux vs. Marsella
Lille vs. Lorient
Lens vs. Rennes
Brest vs. Nice
Clermont vs. Reims
Metz vs. Estrasb.
Montp. vs. Troyes
Angers vs. S. Etienne
Nantes vs. Monaco
Lyon vs. PSG
1 Bayern M. 43
2 B. Dortmund 34
3 Freiburg 29
4 Bayer Lev. 28
5 Hoffenheim 28
6 E. Frankfurt 27
7 Union Berlin 27
8 Colonia 25
9 Mainz 24
Bayern 4-0 Wolfsb.
Hoffenh. 1-1 Gladbach
Frankfurt 1-0 Mainz
Leipzig 0-2 Arminia
Greuther 0-0 Augsburgo
Bochum 0-1 Union B.
Hertha B. 3-2 Dortmund
Friburgo 2-1 Bayer L.
Colonia 1-0 Stuttgart
10 Leipzig 22
11 Hertha Berlin 21
12 Bochum 20
13 Wolfsburgo 20
14 Gladbach 19
15 Augsburgo 18
16 Stuttgart 17
17 Arminia 16
18 Greuther F. 5
Bayern vs. Gladbach
Hoffenh. vs. Augsburgo
Friburgo vs. Arminia
Bayer L. vs. Union B.
Greuther vs. Stuttgart
Leipzig vs. Mainz
Frankfurt vs. Dortmund
Hertha B. vs. Colonia
Bochum vs. Wolfsb.
1 Inter 46
2 Milan 42
3 Napoli 39
4 Atalanta 38
5 Juventus 34
6 Roma 32
7 Fiorentina 32
8 Lazio 31
9 Empoli 27
10 Bolonia 27
Udinese 3-0 Salernit.
Génova 0-0 Atalanta
Juventus 2-0 Cagliari
Venecia 1-3 Lazio
Sassuolo 0-3 Bolonia
Roma 1-1 Sampdoria
Verona 1-1 Fiorentina
Inter 1-0 Torino
Napoli 0-1 Spezia
Empoli 2-4 Milan
1 Real Madrid 46
2 Sevilla 38
3 Betis 33
4 Rayo V. 30
5 A. de Madrid 29
6 Real Sociedad 29
7 Barcelona 28
8 Valencia 28
9 Villarreal 25
10 A. Bilbao 24
Celta 3-1 Espanyol
Rayo V. 2-0 Alavés
Real Soc. 1-3 Villarreal
Barcelona 3-2 Elche
Sevilla 2-1 A. Madrid
Granada 4-1 Mallorca
A. Bilbao 3-2 Betis
Getafe 1-0 Osasuna
R. Madrid 0-0 Cádiz
Levante 3-4 Valencia
11 Torino 25
12 Verona 24
13 Sassuolo 24
14 Udinese 20
15 Sampdoria 20
16 Venezia 17
17 Spezia 16
18 Génova 11
19 Cagliari 10
20 Salernitana 8
Bolonia vs. Inter
Sampdoria vs. Cagliari
Spezia vs. Verona
Lazio vs. Empoli
Sassuolo vs. Génova
Atalanta vs. Torino
Milan vs. Roma
Salernit. vs. Venecia
Fiorentina vs. Udinese
Juventus vs. Napoli
11 Espanyol 23
12 Granada 22
13 Osasuna 22
14 Celta Vigo 20
15 Mallorca 20
16 Getafe 15
17 Elche 15
18 Alavés 15
19 Cádiz 14
20 Levante 8
Valencia vs. Espanyol
Getafe vs. R. Madrid
Elche vs. Granada
A. Madrid vs. Rayo V.
Betis vs. Celta
Alavés vs. Real Soc.
Mallorca vs. Barcelona
Villarreal vs. Levante
Osasuna vs. A. Bilbao
Cádiz vs. Sevilla
