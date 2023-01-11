SAG Awards 2023: listado completo de nominados

Lista de nominados a la 29a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 26 de febrero en Los Angeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por la página de YouTube de Netflix.

CINE

Mejor elenco:

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Mejor actor:

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill, Nighy Living

Adam Sandler, Hustler

Mejor actriz:

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de reparto:

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inishirin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor elenco de dobles:

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor elenco de drama:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Mejor elenco de comedia:

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Mejor actriz en una serie de drama:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Mejor actor en una serie de drama:

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia:

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliot, 1883

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna;

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amy Seyfried, The Dropout

Mejor elenco de dobles:

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things”