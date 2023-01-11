SAG Awards 2023: listado completo de nominados

AP/ EFE
Lista de nominados a la 29a edición anual de los Premios del Sindicato de Actores de la Pantalla (SAG, por sus siglas en inglés), que se entregarán el 26 de febrero en Los Angeles y serán transmitidos en vivo por la página de YouTube de Netflix.
CINE
Mejor elenco:
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Mejor actor:
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill, Nighy Living
Adam Sandler, Hustler
Mejor actriz:
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor actor de reparto:
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inishirin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Mejor actriz de reparto:
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Mejor elenco de dobles:
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor elenco de drama:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Mejor elenco de comedia:
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Mejor actor en una serie de drama:
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia:
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliot, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna;
Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amy Seyfried, The Dropout
Mejor elenco de dobles:
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things”