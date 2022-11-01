Nosotros

Jóvenes laguneros disfrutan concierto de Danny Ocean

Jorge y Rodrigo (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.

El concierto de Danny Ocean en Torreón fue todo un acontecimiento entre los jóvenes de La Laguna.

Chicos y no tan chicos se presentaron al evento acompañados de amigos, listos para cantar y bailar sus canciones.

Andrea Domínguez, Pamela Luevanos y Abigail Luevanos (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Javier Aguilera y Paulina Trujillo (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Josefina Cantú, Lesley Soto, Anaelu Rojas y Santiago Cantú (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Sofía Hernández y Regina Aguirre (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

