Jóvenes laguneros disfrutan concierto de Danny Ocean

El concierto de Danny Ocean en Torre\u00f3n fue todo un acontecimiento entre los j\u00f3venes de La Laguna.\nChicos y no tan chicos se presentaron al evento acompa\u00f1ados de amigos, listos para cantar y bailar sus canciones.\nAndrea Dom\u00ednguez, Pamela Luevanos y Abigail Luevanos (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/ERICK SOTOMAYOR) \nJavier Aguilera y Paulina Trujillo (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/ERICK SOTOMAYOR) \nJosefina Cant\u00fa, Lesley Soto, Anaelu Rojas y Santiago Cant\u00fa (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/ERICK SOTOMAYOR) \nSof\u00eda Hern\u00e1ndez y Regina Aguirre (EL SIGLO DE TORRE\u00d3N\/ERICK SOTOMAYOR) \n