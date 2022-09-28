Disfrutan de competencia de natación

Nosotros

Chato García y Daniel Segovia (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN.

Este fin de semana de llevó a cabo la Copa Molier de Natación. Esto en el Club Deportivo Molier Rock Sport, en el Fraccionamiento Viñedos.

El evento contó con alrededor de 70 participantes, quienes compitieron con distintos equipos.

Fernanda Gilio, María Ortíz, Héctor Hernández, Santiago Cigarroa y Verónica Villarreal (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Rose Cruz, Martha de Cruz, Marcelo Cigarroa, Daniel Larrañaga, Pamela Flores, Ernesto Gilio y Ernesto Goitia (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Ana, Olivier y Rodrigo (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

Sebastián y Ramsés Mantilla (EL SIGLO DE TORREÓN/ERICK SOTOMAYOR)

