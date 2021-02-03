 Todos los nominados a lo mejor del cine en los Globos de Oro 2021, El Siglo de Torreón
Espectáculos

Todos los nominados a lo mejor del cine en los Globos de Oro 2021

La entrega de premios se celebrará el próximo 28 de febrero

EFE
LOS ÁNGELES, miércoles 03 de febrero 2021, actualizada 10:17 am

Todos los nominados a lo mejor del cine en los Globos de Oro 2021
La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro, que se retrasó dos meses debido a la pandemia y que se celebrará el 28 de febrero con una gala en gran medida virtual por la crisis del coronavirus.  

 

Estos son los candidatos en los apartados de cine:

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

 

- Nomadland

 

- Mank

 

- The Trial of the Chicago 7

 

- The Father

 

- Promising Young Woman

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Hamilton

 

- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

 

- Music

 

- Palm Springs

 

- The Prom

 

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

 

- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

 

- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

 

- Regina King (One Night in Miami...)

 

- David Fincher (Mank)

 

- Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA

 

- Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

 

- Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

 

- Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

 

- Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

 

- Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA

 

- Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

 

- Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

 

- Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

 

- Gary Oldman (Mank)

 

- Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

 

- Kate Hudson (Music)

 

- Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

 

- Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

 

- Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA O MUSICAL

 

- Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

 

- Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

 

- James Corden (The Prom)

 

- Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

 

- Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

 

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de película)

 

- Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

 

- Olivia Colman (The Father)

 

- Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

 

- Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

 

- Helena Zengel (News of the World)

 

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO (en cualquier tipo de película)

 

- Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

 

- Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Mesiah)

 

- Jared Leto (The Little Things)

 

- Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

 

- Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

 

MEJOR CINTA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

 

- La llorona (Guatemala y Francia)

 

- Another Round (Dinamarca)

 

- The Life Ahead (Italia)

 

- Minari (EUA pero en coreano)

 

- Two of Us (Francia y EUA) 

 

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

 

- Soul

 

- Wolfwalkers

 

- Onward

 

- Over the Moon

 

- The Croods: A New Age

 

MEJOR GUION

 

- Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

 

- Jack Fincher (Mank)

 

- Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

 

- Florian Zeller y Christopher Hampton (The Father)

 

- Chloé Zhao (Nomadland")

 

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

 

- Alexandre Desplat (The Midnight Sky)

 

- Ludwig Goransson (Tenet)

 

- James Newton Howard (News of the World)

 

- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross (Mank)

 

- Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste (Soul)

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

 

- Fight for You (Judas and the Black Mesiah)

 

- Hear my Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

 

- Io sì (The Life Ahead)

 

- Speak Now (One Night in Miami...)

 

- Tigress & Tweed (The United States Vs. Billie Holiday).

La Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (HFPA) anunció este miércoles las nominaciones para la 78 edición de los Globos de Oro. (ESPECIAL)

    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
