Estoy honrado de haber sido electo para liderar este gran país: Joe Biden

07 de noviembre de 2020. notifications
Internacional

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos emitió un tuit tras conocer los resultados

EFE
WASHINGTON, EUA, sábado 07 de noviembre 2020, actualizada 11:02 am

El presidente electo de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, se declaró este sábado "honrado de haber sido elegido para liderar" el país, en un tuit después de que las proyecciones de los principales medios de comunicación le dieran la victoria. 

