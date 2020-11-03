El cantautor Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming este sábado desde un vacío Royal Albert Hall en Londres.
El exintegrante de One Direction cantará temas de sus dos discos en solitario con una banda completa.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Tickets for my live stream performance at @royalalberthall are on sale now at niallhoran.com ! Can’t wait to finally properly play some songs off Heartbreak Weather for you. Of course I’ll play some old favourites from Flicker as well. Going to be a very special show. There are 4 different streams to choose from so you can watch the one most convenient to wherever you are in the world. Please get your tickets and help me support the amazing people whose work in touring has been severely affected during these times .
Todas las ganancias irán a su personal de giras, que no ha podido trabajar debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, así como al fondo de alivio #WeNeedCrew. Los boletos cuestan 20 dólares.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special livestream show from London’s legendary @royalalberthall on 7th November ! Tickets go on-sale this Friday (October 16th) at 9AM BST. This is a one-off ticketed live show with a special cause in mind. All profits from the event will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund. This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss. Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members. I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same. I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it. Visit niallhoran.com for more details Love, Nialler
