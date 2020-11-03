 Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming, El Siglo de Torreón
03 de noviembre de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Espectáculos

Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming

Donará las ganancias a su personal de giras

AP
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, martes 03 de noviembre 2020, actualizada 2:42 pm

Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming
Enlace copiado

El cantautor Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming este sábado desde un vacío Royal Albert Hall en Londres.

El exintegrante de One Direction cantará temas de sus dos discos en solitario con una banda completa.  

Todas las ganancias irán a su personal de giras, que no ha podido trabajar debido a la pandemia de coronavirus, así como al fondo de alivio #WeNeedCrew. Los boletos cuestan 20 dólares.    

 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I’m sooo happy to share that I’ll be playing a special livestream show from London’s legendary @royalalberthall on 7th November !⁣ ⁣ Tickets go on-sale this Friday (October 16th) at 9AM BST.⁣ ⁣ This is a one-off ticketed live show with a special cause in mind. All profits from the event will be shared between my touring crew and the #weneedcrew relief fund.⁣ ⁣ This is something I’m incredibly passionate about as live events are something we all love and miss. Until we are able to return I want to shine a light on the incredible crew members of our touring world that make those events possible and whose livelihoods have been severely affected by Covid-19 and the lack of financial support to self-employed Arts World members.⁣ ⁣ I’m putting on this gig to try and raise awareness of the immense value they bring to an industry enjoyed by so many, and do something to help them and their families. I ask all you guys to support them with me and buy a ticket if you can, and I encourage all artists to do the same.⁣ ⁣ I’m going to put on a show for you and I promise you will love it.⁣ ⁣ Visit niallhoran.com for more details⁣ ⁣ Love,⁣ Nialler

Una publicación compartida por Niall Horan (@niallhoran) el

El cantautor Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming este sábado desde un vacío Royal Albert Hall en Londres. (INSTAGRAM)

El cantautor Niall Horan transmitirá un concierto en vivo vía streaming este sábado desde un vacío Royal Albert Hall en Londres. (INSTAGRAM)

TAGS
Temas del día
  • Elecciones EUA
  • Día de Muertos
  • Coronavirus
    • MÁS DE Espectáculos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    Pequeño panda quiere evitar que su cuidadora se vaya
    Pequeño panda quiere evitar que su cuidadora se vaya
    Nanosatélite israelí estudiará la radiación cósmica

    Nanosatélite israelí estudiará la radiación cósmica
    Hombre golpea a niño sin motivo aparente y lo deja inconsciente

    Hombre golpea a niño sin motivo aparente y lo deja inconsciente
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    Pequeño panda quiere evitar que su cuidadora se vaya-

    Nanosatélite israelí estudiará la radiación cósmica-

    Hombre golpea a niño sin motivo aparente y lo deja inconsciente-
    Plaza Machado: una joya de la arquitectura

    sábado 24

    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más