Sarah Harding del grupo Girls Aloud revela que tiene cáncer de pecho

La cantante británica Sarah Harding, integrante del grupo de pop Girls Aloud, ha sido diagnosticada con cáncer de pecho, enfermedad que se ha extendido a otras partes del cuerpo, según reveló este miércoles la artista.
En sendos mensajes colgados en las redes sociales Twitter e Instagram, Harding, de 38 años, confesó que no le resultaba "fácil" hacer pública su enfermedad, que fue detectada a comienzos de este año.
"Hace un par de semanas me dieron la devastadora noticia de que el cáncer había avanzado a otras partes de mi cuerpo", indicó la cantante.
Harding agregó que actualmente recibe un tratamiento semanal de quimioterapia y aseguró que está "luchando lo más duro posible" contra la enfermedad.
"Comprendo que igual resulta sorprendente leer esto en las redes sociales (...) pero la pasada semana se mencionó en internet que me habían visto en el hospital, así que siento que ahora es el momento de contar lo que está ocurriendo y esta es la mejor manera que se me ocurre", dijo.
La cantante expresó asimismo su agradecimiento a su "increíble madre, familia y amigos cercanos", por apoyarla, así como a los "maravillosos" médicos y enfermeras "que han sido y siguen siendo héroes".
"Estoy haciendo todo lo que puedo para mantenerme positiva y los mantendré informados sobre cómo lo llevo. Mientras tanto, confío en que todos entenderán y respetarán mi privacidad en estos momentos difíciles", agregó la artista.
Su mensaje atrajo incontables reacciones por parte de sus seguidores, como de sus compañeras de Girls Aloud, que ofrecieron mensajes de apoyo a Harding.
Entre ellas, Cheryl colgó un emoji en forma de corazón partido en Twitter mientras que Nadine Coyle dejó un mensaje en Instagram: "Te quiero. Siempre has podido lograr milagros cuando eran necesarios. Estoy aquí durante todo el camino y siempre estaré".
