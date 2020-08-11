11 de agosto de 2020. notifications
Espectáculos

Chris Pratt se convierte en padre de una niña

El actor y Katherine Schwarzenegger mostraron a su bebé en redes

AP
LOS ÁNGELES, martes 11 de agosto 2020, actualizada 8:43 am

Chris Pratt y Katherine Schwarzenegger dicen que están "más que emocionados" y "extremadamente bendecidos" con la llegada de su primera hija.

El actor de Avengers, de 41 años, y la escritora de libros infantiles, de 30, anunciaron ayer el nacimiento de su hija Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt, en un comunicado conjunto publicado en sus respectivas cuentas de Instagram.

El post incluye una foto de las manos de ambos padres y su bebita y un par de versos de la Biblia.

Pratt también tiene un hijo de 7 años con su primera esposa, la actriz Anna Faris.

La bebé es nieta de Arnold Schwarzenegger y Maria Shriver.

Felices. La pareja dio la bienvenida a su bebé.

