Se reúne elenco de Malcolm el de en medio

A poco más de 20 años de su estreno, el elenco de la serie de comedia Malcolm in the Middle (Malcolm el de en medio, en español) volvió a compartir la pantalla, esta vez por una buena causa.
Actores como Frankie Muniz (quien interpretó a "Malcolm"), Bryan Cranston ("Hal"), Jane Kaczmarek ("Lois") y Justin Berfield ("Reese"), formaron parte del reencuentro que se realizó este fin de semana a través de Zoom y que fue organizado por la fundación Healing California.
El evento en el que leyeron el primer episodio fue privado y únicamente quienes pagaron por entrar pudieron verlo, además de que en esta ocasión no se grabó, sino que únicamente fue en vivo. Sin embargo a través de redes sociales se puede ver capturas de pantalla con los participantes.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
What an honor and a privilege. The 20 year reunion of #malcolminthemiddle on #quarantunes today for @healingcalifornia. Love this crazy bunch of nuts. Thank you @cdflix for joining!!! #Repost @cdflix with @get_repost Amazing evening watching the cast of the #malcolminthemiddle original pilot do a table read as part of @richardweitzla #quarantunes - love watching @realmerrindungey do her thing!!
El programa de comedia fue estrenado el 9 de enero del 2000 en Estados Unidos y finalizó seis años después, el 14 de mayo de 2006, luego de siete temporadas que fueron bien recibidas tanto por el público como la crítica. Entre el elenco principal ha destacado Bryan Cranston, quien ha protagonizado series como Breaking Bad.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Here we are... all are stuck in this five months of quarantine! Can you imagine how Hal would have gone bonkers on #MalcolmintheMiddle if he had to stay inside with his five knuckle-headed boys?! Makes me smile to think about that. So, if you’ve been missing some silliness in your life, check us out this Saturday night 8/8 for a 20th anniversary celebration of the show’s premiere. The cast is back!! This time we’re reading the pilot episode on Zoom. The whole thing is the brain child of Linwood Boomer, our show’s creator, to benefit his charity @HealingCalifornia, an amazing organization that provides FREE dental, medical, and vision care to those in need. There’s also lots of great stuff from the show that could be yours. Bid now on @Charitybuzz, link in bio. @RWQuarantunes See you on Saturday!
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1730032.se-reune-elenco-de-malcolm-el-de-en-medio.html