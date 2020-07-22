Orlando Bloom finaliza búsqueda de su perro; sólo encontró su collar

Luego de que Orlando Bloom utilizara sus redes sociales hace una semana para informar que su perrito de nombre "Mighty” se había extraviado y pidió orar por su regreso, el actor se despidió este miércoles de su can al anunciar que él y su esposa Katy Perry encontraron sólo el collar del animal.
“Mighty está del otro lado ahora, después de 7 días de búsqueda desde el amanecer hasta el atardecer y hasta altas horas de la noche, hoy, séptimo día, encontramos su collar”, escribió el histrión de Piratas del Caribe junto a un video que compartió donde aparece tatuándose el nombre de su perro de raza poodle.
I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare. I feel powerless... maybe like so many others who are losing loved ones or unable to see our loved ones because of the times. Cherish the moments we share with the ones we love because nothing is promised. Trust it and don’t be afraid of love or the fear of losing love. Love is eternal. The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now. I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him. Send out a prayer for my little strong and Mighty boy to find his way back to his family.
“No dejamos ni una piedra sin mover en su búsqueda. Usamos dos perros rastreadores para buscarlo mejor. Estoy muy agradecido con Mighty por enseñarme que el amor es eterno”, añadió.
Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar... I have wept more this week than I thought possible, which has been very cathartic and healing... I left no stone unturned, crawled thru all the man holes, under the roads, searched every back yard and creek bed. Had two separate sniffer dogs do their best as well. I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion. I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you. Thank you. RIP my MIGHTY HEART my little fellow A’sThank you to the community for allowing me to search through their yards for him and supporting my midnight walks. It was reassuring to see the best of people even in the worst of times. To the angels of @dogdayssar I’m forever in your debt. You ladies are heaven sent. Lastly thank you to @scottcampbell for the ink. I love you brotherl
