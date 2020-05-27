27 de mayo de 2020. notifications
menu desktop_windows
Espectáculos

Karla Souza anuncia su segundo embarazo con fotos de su pancita

La actriz compartió las imágenes donde aparece junto a su hija Gianna

EL UNIVERSAL
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, miércoles 27 de mayo 2020, actualizada 4:36 pm

Karla Souza anuncia su segundo embarazo con fotos de su pancita
Enlace copiado

Karla Souza reveló hoy que se encuentra embarazada por segunda ocasión y lo hizo de una manera muy especial.

La actriz de "¿Qué culpa tiene el niño?" y "Nosotros los nobles" utilizó su cuenta de Instagram para anunciar que espera otro bebé mientras carga a su primogénita, Gianna.

"Aquellos de ustedes que ya vieron el módulo uno de #Unleashed ya lo saben, pero la construcción de este curso también ha coincidido con mi embarazo. La apertura de una manera tan profunda mientras se crea la vida ha sido un gran regalo y me siento honrada de seguir compartiendo, creciendo y 'desatando' contigo durante las próximas cuatro semanas", escribió la actriz.

Souza pasó los primeros meses de su embarazo sin revelar nada, ya que luce un embarazo adelantado.

En cuanto al módulo al que se refiere Souza, se trata de su primer curso que está impartiendo en línea, que lleva como tíitulo "Unleashed: A Journey Back To Ourselves". El cual consiste en que las personas interesadas descubran cómo es que el aprendizaje que les han dado desde una edad temprana moldea los pensamientos, decisiones y experiencias a lo largo de la vida.

La histrión trabajó, según ella, durante 10 meses preparando el curso que está impartiendo en estos momentos y ese fue el periodo en el cual realizó cambios en su vida y uno de ellos es a espera de su segundo hijo.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I’m so excited to share what I’ve been working on for the last 10 months. A lot has been changing for me over this time, from the #htgawmfinale to my very first online course “UNLEASHED: A Journey Back To Ourselves”! Over the course of a month, you’ll learn how what we’re taught from an early age shapes our thoughts, decisions, and experiences, whether you realize it or not. And while it’s not easy for me to discuss these things publicly, together we can learn to be more of who we are, and less of who the world has told us to be. I considered waiting to release this program because of everything happening right now. I wanted to be super intentional about what energy I was putting out into the world. Ultimately, it occurred to me that this might be EXACTLY what many of us need at this moment. My hope is that you’ll find this helpful. The link is in my bio! #UNLEASHED

Una publicación compartida por KARLA SOUZA (@karlasouza) el

Karla Souza reveló hoy que se encuentra embarazada por segunda ocasión y lo hizo de una manera muy especial. (ESPECIAL)

Karla Souza reveló hoy que se encuentra embarazada por segunda ocasión y lo hizo de una manera muy especial. (ESPECIAL)

TAGS
Temas del día
  • Reactivación Económica
  • Coronavirus
  • Crisis Financiera
    • MÁS DE Espectáculos
    RELACIONADAS
    COMENTA ESTA NOTICIA
    Cargando comentarios...
    Otros comentarios
    ADEMÁS LEE
    VIDEO: Captan a mujer lanzando a su bebé durante pelea con su pareja
    VIDEO: Captan a mujer lanzando a su bebé durante pelea con su pareja
    Permitirá Facebook que sus empleados trabajen desde cualquier lugar

    Permitirá Facebook que sus empleados trabajen desde cualquier lugar
    Crean ojo artificial capaz de imitar la resolución de la visión humana

    Crean ojo artificial capaz de imitar la resolución de la visión humana
    ADEMÁS LEE:

    VIDEO: Captan a mujer lanzando a su bebé durante pelea con su pareja-

    Permitirá Facebook que sus empleados trabajen desde cualquier lugar-

    Crean ojo artificial capaz de imitar la resolución de la visión humana-
    El medicamento patentado por la farmacéutica estadounidense Gilead se convierte en el primero en obtener el permiso necesario de las autoridades niponas como tratamiento para pacientes infectados del nuevo coronavirus. (EFE)
    Japón aprueba uso de remdesivir contra el coronavirus

    jueves 7

    Cargando más noticias...
    Cargando tendencia...
    El Siglo - Cia. Editora de la Laguna S.A. de C.V. Av. Matamoros 1056 Pte. Col Centro, Torreón Coahuila México. Teléfono (871) 7591200
    home Inicio.
    notifications
    Notificaciones Marcar todo como leído
    Ver más