Dwayne Johnson lanza su tequila mexicano

Dwayne Johnson presentó su nueva marca de tequila, realizada en Jalisco, México, llamada "Teremana".
El actor, también conocido como "La Roca", había postergado el lanzamiento de su producto debido a la pandemia del Covid-19, pero, con motivo de su cumpleaños 48, a través de varios videos en su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella de Hollywood dio detalles de su producto.
"Que fin de semana. Cientos de miles de ustedes se unieron a mi cumpleaños Teremana para brindar por su propio cumpleaños, sus hijos, sus esposos y esposas, amigos, incluso por sus familiares fallecidos. Estoy seguro que están ahí con ustedes. Todos celebrando un cumpleaños… mientras estamos en cuarentena", escribió Johnson.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hundreds of thousands of you joined my @Teremana birthday toast to your own birthdays, your kids, your husbands, wives, friends and even your loved ones who’ve passed on - I’m right there with you - all celebrating a birthday from March thru May while we’re all quarantined. I was moved and inspired by all your stories and toasts. But mainly, I was proud to feel such incredible positive vibes and resolve from you. Positivity and resolve will no doubt be our anchors that will get us through. Cheers, my friends and thanks for making OUR birthdays so special this weekend. Stay healthy and remember our resolve. D #dosdemana
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Waaaait for it. The guitar playing in the background caught my attention, so I thought “ok where is this going?” after @jonathontimpanelli took his @teremana shot and then holy shit Truth is, sipping Teremana makes all body parts move like that Well done, brother. Very entertaining! #teremanaeyebrowchallenge #teremana #tequilaofthepeople
Recientemente se informó que Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt, que todavía tienen pendiente de estreno la cinta Jungle Cruise, ya están haciendo planes para volver a trabajar juntos en la película Ball and Chain, informó hoy el medio especializado Deadline.
Se trata de una comedia sobre el subgénero de los superhéroes y que gira en torno a un matrimonio que adquiere poderes extraordinarios.
https://www.elsiglodetorreon.com.mx/noticia/1700608.dwayne-johnson-lanza-su-tequila-mexicano.html