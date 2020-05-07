07 de mayo de 2020. notifications
Dwayne Johnson lanza su tequila mexicano

La bebida alcoholizada lleva el nombre de Teremana

EL UNIVERSAL
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, jueves 07 de mayo 2020, actualizada 9:50 am

Dwayne Johnson lanza su tequila mexicano
Dwayne Johnson presentó su nueva marca de tequila, realizada en Jalisco, México, llamada "Teremana".

El actor, también conocido como "La Roca", había postergado el lanzamiento de su producto debido a la pandemia del Covid-19, pero, con motivo de su cumpleaños 48, a través de varios videos en su cuenta de Instagram, la estrella de Hollywood dio detalles de su producto.

"Que fin de semana. Cientos de miles de ustedes se unieron a mi cumpleaños Teremana para brindar por su propio cumpleaños, sus hijos, sus esposos y esposas, amigos, incluso por sus familiares fallecidos. Estoy seguro que están ahí con ustedes. Todos celebrando un cumpleaños… mientras estamos en cuarentena", escribió Johnson.

Recientemente se informó que Dwayne Johnson y Emily Blunt, que todavía tienen pendiente de estreno la cinta Jungle Cruise, ya están haciendo planes para volver a trabajar juntos en la película Ball and Chain, informó hoy el medio especializado Deadline.

Se trata de una comedia sobre el subgénero de los superhéroes y que gira en torno a un matrimonio que adquiere poderes extraordinarios.

Dwayne Johnson presentó su nueva marca de tequila, realizada en Jalisco, México, llamada

Dwayne Johnson presentó su nueva marca de tequila, realizada en Jalisco, México, llamada "Teremana". (ESPECIAL)
